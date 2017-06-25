HomeViral

Droopy Mastiff crowned 2017 world’s ugliest dog (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, shakes water off her head after winning this year's World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. © Josh Edelson / AFP
A huge, saggy Neapolitan Mastiff has been crowned the ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ at the 26th annual contest in Petaluma, California.

The 3-year-old, 125-pound hound named Martha was crowned top dog out of 14 worthy entrants, winning $1,500, a trophy and a trip to New York for “media appearances”. 

The aesthetically-challenged pups are judged on their unusual attributes, audience reaction and first impressions.

If you have a dog that is more beautiful on the inside than the outside, then this “beauty” contest is for you,” read the contest’s poster.

Josie, a Chinese Crested, waits to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. © Josh Edelson / AFP

Second place went to a 16-year-old Brussels Giffon-pug mix named Moe.

Miriam Tcheng holds her Brussel Griffon Pug 'Moe' during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. © Josh Edelson / AFP

We’re proud to celebrate all dogs and pets by showing that no matter their imperfections, they are adoptable, lovable and a great addition to any family,” said Erin Post, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

The content aims to raise awareness for the adoption of dogs “no matter their physical distractions,” according to the fair’s website. "And the dogs certainly seem to enjoy the adoration of the fans."

A Chinese Crested dog named Chase walks on stage during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. © Josh Edelson / AFP
Precious the Chihuahua faces off with Martha the Neopolitan Mastiff during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. © Josh Edelson / AFP

