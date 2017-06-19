Ticket to ride: Newborn baby gifted free flights for life after birth at 35,000ft
It was during the Sunday morning flight that the expectant mother went into labor. The soon-to-be frequent flier was born over the Arabian Sea at a height of 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) to an Indian woman from Kerala.
Thankfully for her, and the infant, a trained nurse was onboard and she and the crew safely delivered the child.
Citizenship: Sky; Woman gives birth at 9,000 meters above Earth on flight to LA http://t.co/7Sv8pGTBhBpic.twitter.com/C4zFXmuTv5— RT (@RT_com) October 15, 2015
The Jet Airways plane then touched down in Mumbai where the pair were rushed to hospital and are reportedly in a stable condition.
“Being the first baby to be born in-flight for the airline, Jet Airways is pleased to offer the newborn a free lifetime pass for all his travel on Jet Airways,” the airline said in a statement, as cited by the Hindustan Times.
This is not the first time this year that a mother has given birth mid-flight.
Shortly after takeoff on a flight from Guinea to Burkina Faso in April, passenger Nafi Diaby, 28-weeks pregnant, began experiencing labor pains, forcing the Turkish Airlines cabin crew and fellow passengers to spring into action, delivering a baby girl, Kadiju.
Turkish airlines successfully deliver newborn mid-flight https://t.co/fdvcH1KhNQpic.twitter.com/12ak7v0aNk— RT (@RT_com) April 9, 2017
She was not as lucky as her Indian counterpart, however, as Kadiju and her Mum received no gift, though perhaps delivering a baby mid-flight without any complications is reward enough.