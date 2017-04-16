#1917LIVE: 5 times Vladimir Lenin broke character while tweeting on trending hashtags
Follow real-time Lenin tracker
Twitter is not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, it is also a collective organizer! #LoveTwitter#1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/kUaG0tJE5j— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) March 21, 2017
Twitter has arguably been a key force behind most so-called revolutions of the early 21st century. It begs the question as to what stratospheric heights the global Socialist Revolution would have reached had someone given Lenin their password in 1917…
Good thing about traveling on sealed train: it's not overbooked and little chance you get dragged out 🚂 #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos#1917LIVE— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 11, 2017
He’s got a point here. Not so much for the possibility of a busted lip though – that could still easily have happened: 32 Bolsheviks in a confined space for a week – think about it.
@VLenin_1917 I think she knows who's the 'mother'. #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/EJoGms3PuM— King Alfonso XIII (@AlfonsoXIII1917) April 14, 2017
We’re going to have to go with Alfonso on this one – Nadezhda Krupskaya was one bombshell of a woman, many to this day say she scared most men off with that fiercely intelligent disapproving scowl. She’s definitely earned the title.
I had a wonderful dream last night. I was elected president in a beautiful country in South America... #1917LIVE#leninpresidentedetodos— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 3, 2017
Easy there, Comrade Lenin. We have to start somewhere – why not Petrograd? Ecuador is beautiful and all, but they’re already on board with the idea – it’s Europe that needs convincing.
Hey @LeoTrotsky_1917@JoeStalin_1917, you'll love this! We are commeownists! 😂 #1917LIVE#aprilfoolsdaypic.twitter.com/0QNUNlIoK0— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 1, 2017
Someone, please take his smartphone away…
