1917LIVE: 5 times Vladimir Lenin broke character while tweeting on trending hashtags

Everybody’s got to relax sometimes, and Lenin is no exception. He’s been tweeting his journey so prolifically that he’s often forgotten to live a little. But he also reads the news, floods comrades with memes and dreams of South America.

Twitter is not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, it is also a collective organizer! #LoveTwitter#1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/kUaG0tJE5j — Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) March 21, 2017

Twitter has arguably been a key force behind most so-called revolutions of the early 21st century. It begs the question as to what stratospheric heights the global Socialist Revolution would have reached had someone given Lenin their password in 1917…

Good thing about traveling on sealed train: it's not overbooked and little chance you get dragged out 🚂 #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos#1917LIVE — Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 11, 2017

He’s got a point here. Not so much for the possibility of a busted lip though – that could still easily have happened: 32 Bolsheviks in a confined space for a week – think about it.

We’re going to have to go with Alfonso on this one – Nadezhda Krupskaya was one bombshell of a woman, many to this day say she scared most men off with that fiercely intelligent disapproving scowl. She’s definitely earned the title.

I had a wonderful dream last night. I was elected president in a beautiful country in South America... #1917LIVE#leninpresidentedetodos — Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 3, 2017

Easy there, Comrade Lenin. We have to start somewhere – why not Petrograd? Ecuador is beautiful and all, but they’re already on board with the idea – it’s Europe that needs convincing.

Someone, please take his smartphone away…

