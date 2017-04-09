#1917LIVE: Real-time Lenin tracker Live updates
Follow his fateful journey with the Lenin Tracker.
10 April 201716:26 GMT
Revolutionaries traveling with @VLenin_1917 in great spirits - reportedly signing La Marseillaise & other songs #1917LIVE— Kaiser Germany (@Kaiser_1917) April 10, 2017
- 14:12 GMT
Lenin draws a line with chalk in the train car to separate the revolutionaries and the German officers. He also establishes a toilet ticket system in order to prevent people from taking their time to smoke in the lavatory.
Just drew a chalk line of ‘foreign border’ in the carriage so that we don’t accidentally cross into ‘German part’. No neutral zone #1917LIVE— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 10, 2017
Imagine: Sealed 🚂, 32 people and only 1 restroom occupied mostly by smokers. (God, I hate them!) And customs seized all our food! #1917LIVE— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 10, 2017
- 11:33 GMT
Their train car has diplomatic immunity and cannot be stopped or searched.
- 08:42 GMT
The party has departed from Gottmadingen towards the port of Sassnitz. Their journey will take them through all of Germany, coming via Frankfurt and Berlin, before they reach their destination.
So, our sealed train is on its way through Germany. The most dangerous part of journey begins! #1917LIVE— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 10, 2017
09 April 201716:00 GMT
The revolutionaries arrive at the German border, in the town of Gottmadingen. Here they board a “sealed” train car which has diplomatic immunity. Under the agreement, the Germans will not check their documents or search their luggage. Only one door out of four remain open. A line is drawn on the floor which separates the Russians and the accompanying German officers.
- 15:50 GMT
Approaching the German border now. Nervous #1917LIVE— Vladimir Lenin (@VLenin_1917) April 9, 2017
- 15:00 GMT
As we agreed, Russian revolutionaries will pass through Germany in sealed train guarded by 2 German officers #1917LIVEpic.twitter.com/bInPllooNR— Kaiser Germany (@Kaiser_1917) April 9, 2017
- 13:10 GMT
The group of 32 Bolsheviks depart from the Zurich train station, embarking on a perilous journey to Petrograd, where Vladimir Lenin hopes to take over the Revolution and do away with the Provisional Government.
- 12:00 GMT
About a hundred Russian emigres gather at Zurich train station to protest the Bolsheviks’ trip through German territory. They call those departing “traitors.”
08 April 201719:30 GMT
The controversial decision to go through Germany, which is at war with Russia, has been blasted by opponents and some fellow revolutionaries as treachery. Lenin is even being accused of spying for the Germans.
@ProvGovt_1917@FrenchEmb_1917@BritishEmb1917 If exiled Russian revolutionaries dare to negotiate with Germans pass through enemy's territory – they’ll be totally discredited #1917LIVE— FM Pavel Milyukov (@Milyukov_1917) April 7, 2017
Our allies @FrenchEmb_1917 & @BritishEmb1917 doing their best to stop revolutionaries & extremists from returning to Russia #1917LIVE— Provisional Govt (@ProvGovt_1917) April 7, 2017