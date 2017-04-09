HomeNews

#1917LIVE: Real-time Lenin tracker
After years in exile, Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin is rushing back to Russia to give new momentum to the 1917 revolution that toppled the Tsarist regime.
Follow his fateful journey with the Lenin Tracker.

  • 10 April 2017

    16:26 GMT

  • 14:12 GMT

    Lenin draws a line with chalk in the train car to separate the revolutionaries and the German officers. He also establishes a toilet ticket system in order to prevent people from taking their time to smoke in the lavatory.

  • 11:33 GMT

    Their train car has diplomatic immunity and cannot be stopped or searched.

  • 08:42 GMT

    The party has departed from Gottmadingen towards the port of Sassnitz. Their journey will take them through all of Germany, coming via Frankfurt and Berlin, before they reach their destination.

  • 09 April 2017

    16:00 GMT

    The revolutionaries arrive at the German border, in the town of Gottmadingen. Here they board a “sealed” train car which has diplomatic immunity. Under the agreement, the Germans will not check their documents or search their luggage. Only one door out of four remain open. A line is drawn on the floor which separates the Russians and the accompanying German officers.

  • 15:50 GMT

  • 15:00 GMT

  • 13:10 GMT

    The group of 32 Bolsheviks depart from the Zurich train station, embarking on a perilous journey to Petrograd, where Vladimir Lenin hopes to take over the Revolution and do away with the Provisional Government.

  • 12:00 GMT

    About a hundred Russian emigres gather at Zurich train station to protest the Bolsheviks’ trip through German territory. They call those departing “traitors.”

     

  • 08 April 2017

    19:30 GMT

    The controversial decision to go through Germany, which is at war with Russia, has been blasted by opponents and some fellow revolutionaries as treachery. Lenin is even being accused of spying for the Germans.

