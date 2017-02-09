Can you dig it? Video blogger to bury himself alive for 24hrs & broadcast it live

A daredevil ‘vlogger’ is garnering popularity after posting a video in which he announced a stunt he plans to broadcast live. It’s his own burial and the ensuing experience inside a custom-made coffin for 24 hours.

The Russian-speaking blogger who calls himself Gabar, built a 60cm x 200cm coffin himself after he had found out that standard shelf coffins don’t allow air in. He also dug his own “grave” – a 1-meter deep pit visible in the video.

“This is the first non-fake video on YouTube. I’m digging a hole for myself and I intend to spend 24 hours here under a meter of dirt,” Gabar tells his viewers from the bottom of the pit.

In the description to his channel he writes:

“Hi, my name is Sasha and I’m 30 years old. I recently had a wedding where I got beaten up but I don’t remember it. I’m determined to change my life completely and I decided that I can do anything.”

So far he’s tried boxing a professional fighter and giving himself a tattoo.

If Gabar is brave enough to follow through with his plan, the livestream will start on February 16 at 11am GMT on his YouTube channel.