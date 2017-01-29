Skier accidentally sails off 150-ft cliff in horrifying helmet-cam footage (VIDEO)

The moment a skier accidentally swooped off a cliff in Utah and plunged 150 feet (46 meters) onto the snowy ground below has been captured in hair-raising footage.

The horrifying video was taken by a camera fixed to the helmet of 25-year-old-skier Devon Stratton.

Stratton miraculously survived the plunge without a scratch and later posted the clip of his misadventure at Mount Timpanogos, Utah on Instagram. The remarkable video shows Stratton skiing down the mountain below stunning blue skies before unintentionally diving right off the top of a cliff.

Stratton can be heard shouting as he falls to the ground in a terrifying drop.

Just moments later, he turns his face towards the camera to show he’s OK.

Turns out I am afraid of heights... Miraculously I didn't even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet. Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down. (See more of the video! Link in bio) A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Amazingly, Stratton escaped injury, despite landing on his back.

“Turns out I am afraid of heights... Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Stratton’s helmet and some of his skiing equipment were not so lucky, however, and were broken in the smash. It took the accidental adventurer some five hours to locate a lost ski and get off the mountain.