Skier accidentally sails off 150-ft cliff in horrifying helmet-cam footage (VIDEO)
The horrifying video was taken by a camera fixed to the helmet of 25-year-old-skier Devon Stratton.
Stratton miraculously survived the plunge without a scratch and later posted the clip of his misadventure at Mount Timpanogos, Utah on Instagram. The remarkable video shows Stratton skiing down the mountain below stunning blue skies before unintentionally diving right off the top of a cliff.
Stratton can be heard shouting as he falls to the ground in a terrifying drop.
Just moments later, he turns his face towards the camera to show he’s OK.
Amazingly, Stratton escaped injury, despite landing on his back.
“Turns out I am afraid of heights... Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise!” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Stratton’s helmet and some of his skiing equipment were not so lucky, however, and were broken in the smash. It took the accidental adventurer some five hours to locate a lost ski and get off the mountain.