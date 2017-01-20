6 of The Donald’s biggest Twitter spats

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is as famous as the man himself. Never one to hold back, The Donald has repeatedly picked fights with various personalities and even winning the presidency hasn’t stopped his 140 character rants.

Trump’s Twitter beefs have been the source of much trouble and strife for his rivals and allies alike, and whether this trend will continue once he takes office isn’t yet clear. As his inauguration looms, we look back at some of his biggest freakouts on the social media network.

1. ‘Terrible Megyn Kelly’

Trump’s Twitter attacks against Fox News host Megyn Kelly have been ongoing since 2015 after Kelly asked Trump a question about his treatment of women during a presidential debate.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” Kelly said to Trump. After the debate, the then presidential hopeful said Kelly “really bombed tonight.”

Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

Since then, the back and forth has continued, with Trump retweeting a comment about Kelly in which she was called a “bimbo,” as well as saying she was “so average in so many ways!”

2. ‘The failing media’

Kelly is by no means the only journalist Trump has taken aim at. In fact, the president-elect has blasted a number of media outlets, many of whom he says are biased against him, which is why he uses Twitter to fight back.

We did it! Thank you to all of my great supporters, we just officially won the election (despite all of the distorted and inaccurate media). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2016 If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to "tweet." Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2016 Prior to the election it was well known that I have interests in properties all over the world.Only the crooked media makes this a big deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Trump has used his Twitter account to deliver scathing reviews of the likes of CNN, who he described as “failing,”“over-rated,” and “fake news,” while describing the network’s Jeff Zeleny as a “bad reporter.”

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017 .@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016 "@FiIibuster: @jeffzeleny Pathetic - you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

NBC has also felt Trump’s Twitter tantrums, saying the outlet “can't get much worse,” while the billionaire claimed the New York Times’s number of subscribers dropped “because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena’.”

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016 Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the "Trump phenomena" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016 Just watched @NBCNightlyNews - So biased, inaccurate and bad, point after point. Just can't get much worse, although @CNN is right up there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

3. ‘True loser Rosie O’Donnell’

Rosie O’Donnell has been a target of Trump’s Twitter hate long before he was a presidential candidate. O’Donnell said in 2006 that Trump was not a "self-made man" but a "snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie."

Trump thrashed O’Donnell by bashing her appearance and making personal comments about her relationship and criticized her career at regular intervals over the past few years, having branded her as “disgusting, both inside and out… she’s a slob.”

4. ‘All talk, no action John Lewis’

After civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis commented that he does not consider the president-elect “a legitimate president,” Trump hit back on Twitter.

Employing his usual tactic of branding his foes “failing” or “overrated,” Trump called on Lewis to fix his district, which he said was “in horrible shape and falling apart.”

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017 Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017 "thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Trump’s timing wasn’t ideal, as he chose Martin Luther King weekend to attack the civil rights hero.

.@realDonaldTrump It's Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Ignore the pretender and remember MLK and John Lewis, true American heroes and icons. pic.twitter.com/kIK9U5himD — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 14, 2017

5. ‘Lyin Ted Cruz’

Before Trump was selected as the Republican presidential nominee, he had 17 main rivals but it was Ted Cruz in particular that seemed to annoy Trump the most.

During the Republican primaries, the two were frequently at loggerheads on screen and off, with Trump often referring to the Texas Senator as “Lyin' Ted Cruz.”

In March 2016, however, Trump took things to another level, retweeting a rather unflattering photo of Cruz's wife, Heidi, alongside a picture of his wife, Melania.

Cruz responded to the post by telling Trump that “real men don't attack women.”

Donald, real men don't attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life. https://t.co/pprXhIMzUT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 24, 2016 Lyin' Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016

Trump also took aim at Cruz’s religion during the campaign, questioning how strong his faith could be if he was “so dishonest.”

How can Ted Cruz be an Evangelical Christian when he lies so much and is so dishonest? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2016

6. ‘Not funny Saturday Night Live’

Although Trump has hosted SNL, it seems his attitude to the show has changed since the popular comedy show has began impersonating him.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Watching Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression makes the president-elect “sad.” He claimed the show was “totally biased, not funny” and that Baldwin’s impression “can’t get any worse.”

Despite dubbing the program “unwatchable,” Trump just can’t stop watching SNL and Baldwin, or offering his reviews on Twitter.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017 Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016 I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

After complaining about the show being “biased,” Baldwin’s Foundation reminded Trump that the election was over. “There’s no more equal time,” he said. “Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond.”

...@realDonaldTrump

Equal time?

Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016

