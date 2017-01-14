Trump takes aim at “all talk, no action” civil rights icon John Lewis in latest Twitter spat

President-elect Donald Trump has once again made himself the target of online vitriol after he criticised 1960s civil rights activist and congressman, John Lewis, for being “all talk, no action.”

The war of words broke out after the Georgia congressman said Friday on NBC News' ‘Meet the Press’ that Trump was not a “legitimate president.”

Democrat representative Lewis said during the broadcast that he believes Russia interfered in the US election campaign and therefore Trump was not a legitimate president.

In usual Trump fashion, the soon-to-be president took to Twitter to fire back at Lewis, suggesting he spend more time looking after his district than making false complaints about the election results.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

The comments come after Trump apparently conceded this week that he accepted US Intelligence findings of Russian involvement in US election hacking after consistently refuting them.

Similar to last week’s spat with Meryl Streep over her scathing comments, the Twitterati were quick to hit back at Trump, pointing out that the future president was criticising a civil rights icon during Martin Luther King weekend.

Lewis was part of the ‘Big Six’ civil rights leaders, alongside Martin Luther King, at the height of the civil rights movement as president of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

Trump’s tweet stirred huge reaction online led by lawmakers from across the political spectrum who were quick to point out Lewis’ achievements.

Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 14, 2017

John Lewis and his "talk" have changed the world.https://t.co/qeUloAkeTxhttps://t.co/aH2vDLjKk9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 14, 2017

On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump's attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017

Donald Trump says John Lewis is all talk.



Here's a picture of John Lewis being beaten by a state trooper on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965. pic.twitter.com/yi81OktNhW — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 14, 2017

One thing that brings politicians from both sides of the aisle together—condemning Trump's attack on John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/PzRmKHYPDj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2017

It's telling, I'm afraid, that Donald Trump treats Vladimir Putin with more respect than he does John Lewis. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 14, 2017

Trump says John Lewis is all "talk, talk, talk." He has been fighting longer than many of us have been alive. pic.twitter.com/4FpglcfAcz — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 14, 2017

John Lewis faced down water cannons. Trump had a golden shower. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 14, 2017

Many shared historic images of Lewis, who was arrested more than 40 times and endured physical attacks, during the civil rights era.

"John Lewis" John Lewis was fighting for the rights of others, while Donald Trump was dodging the draft. pic.twitter.com/b9tsJRff4B — Mourning For America (@SFL4Hillary) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile #AllTalk and some non violent resistance gained civil rights for millions and inspired generations @realDonaldTrump#JohnLewispic.twitter.com/8ff9jaKWbH — melanique (@Peachiequeen_) January 14, 2017

Donald Trump was quicker to denounce John Lewis, a staple of the civil rights movement than David Duke, the head of the KKK. Telling. — Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) January 14, 2017

However, others took a more skeptical approach to Lewis’ remarks, calling him a ‘career politician’ and suggesting that his notable past does not excuse him from being criticised over current remarks.

Rep. John Lewis has been in Congress since 1987. He hasn't improved his district in 30 years. He is the epitome of a "career politician". — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 14, 2017

WOW! Rep. John Lewis attempts to delegitimize the American people's votes by saying Donald Trump is not a legitimate president, sad! — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) January 14, 2017

So, because ~50 years ago some Democrats beat up John Lewis means we that have to ignore how he lies about Republicans today? 😕 #caring — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 14, 2017

A note on John Lewis pic.twitter.com/AlzIh6raUH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 14, 2017

Lewis told NBC News that for the first time since his election to congress he will not attend the President-elect’s inauguration.

