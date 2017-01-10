#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated: Social media trolls Trump over Meryl Streep comments
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) January 9, 2017
Any voice not inside his head pic.twitter.com/8KwZbJlCPx
Facts, statistics, audio recordings, video footage... You know, any proof that he's unfit for presidency. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Julia Fortney (@JuliaFortney) January 9, 2017
Common decency. The truth. Spelling. A foundation that matches his skin tone. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Kelly G. (@DuckieDD2) January 9, 2017
Social Security and Medicare. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverratedpic.twitter.com/Vokzmji8jr— ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) January 9, 2017
Consent before sexually touching a woman. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverratedpic.twitter.com/mhXoyntgL0— Scarlette Snowflake (@VileEpiphany) January 9, 2017
Many people tweeted lists of things Trump thinks are overrated, from animals to consent and respect.
Meryl Streep— blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) January 9, 2017
taxes
Hamilton
The law
The Constitution
Ethics
American intelligence agencies
Respect
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— fox (@heIIbrat) January 9, 2017
healthcare
taxes
consent
the future of our earth
being a decent human
not bathing in cheeto dust
Jesus— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 9, 2017
Water
The Sun
Reading
Love
Respect
Knowledge
Vegetables
Happiness
Children
Truth
Facts
Michael Jordan#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Miss Nasty McEwin 📎 (@maramcewin) January 9, 2017
Honesty
Empathy
Kindness
Patriotism
Taxes
Ethics
Civil Rights pic.twitter.com/l9tPP74DYZ
One tweeter took the opportunity to list some of the other public figures Trump dismissed as being overrated, including Bill Clinton, Megyn Kelly and Jon Stewart.
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep
Hamilton
Jon Stewart
Jerry Seinfeld
Megyn Kelly
George Will
Paying taxes
Ethics
Decency
Honesty pic.twitter.com/DiIsIOWkCI
Overrated per #Trump:@GeorgeWill@potus@JerrySeinfeld— Susie Derkins (@susiederkins5) January 9, 2017
Jon Stewart@KarlRove@krauthammer@megynkelly@billclinton@marcorubio
etc
Saving endangered species. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverratedpic.twitter.com/wGLulcmkmJ— ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) January 9, 2017
Briefings that exceed 140 characters. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— BJG (@therealGrable) January 9, 2017
Words with more than two syllables. Sad! #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Jimmy Mak (@JimmyMak1) January 9, 2017
Others took more personal jabs at the president-elect, from third chins to his skin tone and his mental age.
Photographs of his third chin #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverratedpic.twitter.com/oIcqZjTeFq— Jared Montana (@Jarmadillos) January 9, 2017
Winning the popular vote— Anit Cirque (@morfodidia) January 9, 2017
Having only one chin
Ties of appropriate length
Laying off the fake tan#thingstrumpthinksareoverrated
Adult behavior #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverratedpic.twitter.com/zu0QHV4PPd— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) January 9, 2017
Every hairstyle except the combover #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Thornsy: (@lucasneilth) January 9, 2017
The popular vote. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Matt Knight (@LegendaryCatch) January 9, 2017
Trump loyalists came to his rescue, however, hijacking the hashtag to defend the president-elect, and taking swipes at liberals.
Another out of touch Liberal elitist. Another reason why @realDonaldTrump is our new POTUS... #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated#MerylStreeppic.twitter.com/23rnBKA29u— Veterans Take (@VeteransTake) January 9, 2017
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Agent Elizabeth (@MissLizzyNJ) January 9, 2017
The media's predictions. pic.twitter.com/TvWtDyDq4C
#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated - The Pathetic Democratic Party.— Oak-Town☢Unfiltered☢ (@hrtablaze) January 9, 2017
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Case Study #1 - Nancy Pelosi 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/94g97bawLD
Aww, how cute! Liberals are throwing temper tantrum #598 since losing the election. This never gets old! #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated— Sean (@Patriot_Beaver) January 9, 2017
#thingstrumpthinksareoverrated— KeepCalmDon'tOffend (@kcdontoffend) January 9, 2017
Liberal tears
Tasty but a little boring when you eat them all day every day