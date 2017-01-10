ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated: Social media trolls Trump over Meryl Streep comments

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump calling Meryl Streep “overrated” in reaction to her Golden Globes speech, netizens have hit back, creating the trolling hashtag #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

READ MORE: Trump brands Meryl Streep ‘overrated Hillary flunky’ after Golden Globes speech



#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated

Any voice not inside his head pic.twitter.com/8KwZbJlCPx — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) January 9, 2017

Facts, statistics, audio recordings, video footage... You know, any proof that he's unfit for presidency. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Julia Fortney (@JuliaFortney) January 9, 2017

Common decency. The truth. Spelling. A foundation that matches his skin tone. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Kelly G. (@DuckieDD2) January 9, 2017

Many people tweeted lists of things Trump thinks are overrated, from animals to consent and respect.

Meryl Streep

taxes

Hamilton

The law

The Constitution

Ethics

American intelligence agencies

Respect



#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) January 9, 2017

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated



healthcare

taxes

consent

the future of our earth

being a decent human

not bathing in cheeto dust — fox (@heIIbrat) January 9, 2017

Jesus

Water

The Sun

Reading

Love

Respect

Knowledge

Vegetables

Happiness

Children

Truth

Facts

Michael Jordan#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 9, 2017

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated

Honesty

Empathy

Kindness

Patriotism

Taxes

Ethics

Civil Rights pic.twitter.com/l9tPP74DYZ — Miss Nasty McEwin 📎 (@maramcewin) January 9, 2017

One tweeter took the opportunity to list some of the other public figures Trump dismissed as being overrated, including Bill Clinton, Megyn Kelly and Jon Stewart.

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated

Meryl Streep

Hamilton

Jon Stewart

Jerry Seinfeld

Megyn Kelly

George Will

Paying taxes

Ethics

Decency

Honesty pic.twitter.com/DiIsIOWkCI — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 9, 2017

Briefings that exceed 140 characters. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — BJG (@therealGrable) January 9, 2017

Words with more than two syllables. Sad! #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Jimmy Mak (@JimmyMak1) January 9, 2017

Others took more personal jabs at the president-elect, from third chins to his skin tone and his mental age.

Winning the popular vote

Having only one chin

Ties of appropriate length

Laying off the fake tan#thingstrumpthinksareoverrated — Anit Cirque (@morfodidia) January 9, 2017

Every hairstyle except the combover #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Thornsy: (@lucasneilth) January 9, 2017

Trump loyalists came to his rescue, however, hijacking the hashtag to defend the president-elect, and taking swipes at liberals.

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated - The Pathetic Democratic Party.



Liberalism is a mental disorder.



Case Study #1 - Nancy Pelosi 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/94g97bawLD — Oak-Town☢Unfiltered☢ (@hrtablaze) January 9, 2017

Aww, how cute! Liberals are throwing temper tantrum #598 since losing the election. This never gets old! #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Sean (@Patriot_Beaver) January 9, 2017