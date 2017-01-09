Trump brands Meryl Streep ‘over-rated, Hillary flunky’ after Golden Globes speech

Donald Trump has lashed out at Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep in a series of tweets, labeling the Hollywood actor “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky.”

Streep strongly criticized the president-elect during an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday, slamming Trump’s apparent impression of a disabled reporter during his election campaign.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country, imitated a disabled reporter – someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said, referring to Trump.

Trump didn’t take this lying down, however, and on Monday tweeted: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes.”

Trump didn’t stop there, adding that Streep is a “Hillary flunky who lost big,” as well as denying that he mocked a disabled reporter in the first place.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Summing up his latest rant, he blamed the “dishonest media” for the reporting of his alleged impersonation.

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Streep has yet to respond.