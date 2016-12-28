‘Dear 2016, f*** you!’ Social media reacts angrily to string of celebrity deaths
The death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher at the age of 60 on Tuesday appears to have prompted the latest barrage of fury directed at the last 12 months, with Twitter users posting messages beginning with “Dear 2016.”
Dear 2016, F*CK YOU.— Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) December 27, 2016
Dear 2016: pic.twitter.com/mCTcP3YpoO— Lauren Warren (@iamlaurenp) December 27, 2016
It comes just after the world heard of the demise of 53-year-old pop legend George Michael, who is thought to have died of heart failure on Christmas Day, and in the same year that David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Prince, Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, Leonard Cohen and many other famous folk passed away.
Dear 2016, pic.twitter.com/gW870xcU5L— Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) December 27, 2016
Dear 2016.... pic.twitter.com/PzMyof9Ybi— Τουγκοτόνε (@Tugotone) December 27, 2016
Examples of the outrage leveled at the calendar year include desperate pleas for the Grim Reaper to take Donald Trump or Woody Allen instead.
Dear 2016: u got Trump, Pence AND Woody Allen here aging like milk and you take Carrie Fisher!?— yves shaent laurent (@yslshxe) December 27, 2016
Dear 2016: take Trump instead— Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) December 27, 2016
One person even suggested that the deaths of popular personalities was “destroying her childhood.”
Dear 2016,— Cubbee_Girl (@Cubbee_Girl) December 27, 2016
If you could stop destroying my childhood that would be great. I'm waving the white flag and saying uncle.
Thanks
Meanwhile another distraught internet denizen used Twitter to tell 2016 to “Go swimming in the fires of Mordor.”
Dear 2016,— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) December 26, 2016
Go suck face with a Dementor. Go swimming in the fires of Mordor. You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.
xo,
Everyone
(Dear 2016) pic.twitter.com/GjOGw0VQSQ— Troy Osinoff (@yo) December 27, 2016
David Bowie.— Wyzman K. Rajaona (@WyzmanRajaona) December 25, 2016
Alan Rickman.
Prince.
Leonard Cohen.
George Michael.
Dear 2016, fuck you. pic.twitter.com/gDT14AqIs5
Dear 2016, you took away rock stars, princesses, and actors. you brought war, prejudice, and hatred WE WILL NOT MISS YOU AT ALL 😡— #flymetothemoon (@naimamuhammad53) December 27, 2016
Crafty. pic.twitter.com/l4cOx96Veo— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016
