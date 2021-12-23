 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

DC to ban unvaccinated from public spaces

23 Dec, 2021 01:07
Get short URL
DC to ban unvaccinated from public spaces
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Hannah Beier
Washington, DC has joined a growing number of cities around the US requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter a litany of public spaces, citing the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 6:00am, certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” Mayor Murial Bowser said in a Wednesday press release, adding that residents will have another month to become fully immunized.

The new mandate is set to impact a long list of business and indoor public spaces, among them restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centers. Though no clear definition was provided for “event and meeting establishments,” they, too, will be subject to the vaccine requirement. 

The city will allow several different means to prove vaccinations, including an official CDC document, an “immunization record” provided by a health provider, or one of multiple verification apps, such as VaxYes or CLEAR. It remains unclear whether proof of natural immunity conferred from a prior infection will be accepted, as the mayor’s office spoke only of vaccines.

READ MORE: New Yorkers offered holiday booster deal 

Businesses were also provided with an example of the type of sign they should place outside their establishments to inform customers vaccinations are required for entry, however the city did not specify whether the signage itself is part of the new mandate.

The nation’s capital has joined a number of other localities to bring similar vaccine requirements, with Chicago, Boston and New York City also mandating the jab for various groups and certain settings. In contrast to DC’s rule, Chicago has mandated that all residents aged five and older receive the shot, while the Big Apple’s requirements have extended to private schools and those working in childcare.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies