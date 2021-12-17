 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Thong-wearing mask flouter says he’s making history

17 Dec, 2021 17:15
Get short URL
Thong-wearing mask flouter says he’s making history
© Getty Images / Martin Harvey
A man who was removed from a plane for wearing a bright red thong as a face mask has since compared himself to history-making civil rights activists like Rosa Parks.

Florida resident Adam Jenne told NBC2 that he does not wear masks in   airports “at all,” but feels he was following United Airlines’ rules on the plane by having his mouth covered with the undergarment.

Jenne explained his unusual choice of face covering, saying that “the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity.” He added that he has pulled off the same trick multiple times throughout the pandemic and faced a “different reaction” every time. 

‘Not all terrorists’: Boxer Khan furious at ‘disgusting’ American Airlines after being booted off flight in ‘face mask row’ READ MORE: ‘Not all terrorists’: Boxer Khan furious at ‘disgusting’ American Airlines after being booted off flight in ‘face mask row’

However, on December 15, his flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington DC finished before it even started. After a brief discussion with crew members, the thong-wearing Jenne was asked to disembark.

In his interview with NBC2, the 38-year-old even compared himself to famous civil rights activists, saying that all major changes in the United States started with “everyday people” taking a stand. He pointed to Rosa Parks, who “changed the course of history” by refusing to give up her place on a segregated bus to a white passenger in 1955.

In a statement to the New York Post, United Airlines backed its crew’s decision to boot Jenne off the flight, saying that he was violating the federal mask mandate and that the staff “addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff” to avoid any disruptions in the air.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies