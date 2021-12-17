Thong-wearing mask flouter says he’s making history

A man who was removed from a plane for wearing a bright red thong as a face mask has since compared himself to history-making civil rights activists like Rosa Parks.

Florida resident Adam Jenne told NBC2 that he does not wear masks in airports “at all,” but feels he was following United Airlines’ rules on the plane by having his mouth covered with the undergarment.

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong as a #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel#Florida#aviation#travelpic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

Jenne explained his unusual choice of face covering, saying that “the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity.” He added that he has pulled off the same trick multiple times throughout the pandemic and faced a “different reaction” every time.

However, on December 15, his flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington DC finished before it even started. After a brief discussion with crew members, the thong-wearing Jenne was asked to disembark.

In his interview with NBC2, the 38-year-old even compared himself to famous civil rights activists, saying that all major changes in the United States started with “everyday people” taking a stand. He pointed to Rosa Parks, who “changed the course of history” by refusing to give up her place on a segregated bus to a white passenger in 1955.

In a statement to the New York Post, United Airlines backed its crew’s decision to boot Jenne off the flight, saying that he was violating the federal mask mandate and that the staff “addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff” to avoid any disruptions in the air.