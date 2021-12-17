MSNBC host hits back at Musk in ‘Karen’ row

TV host Joy Reid dunked on Elon Musk for what she called a misappropriation of the supposedly ‘black’ term ‘Karen’ to attack Senator Elizabeth Warren, prompting the billionaire to wonder if Reid moonlighted as a lobbyist.

The MSNBC host lashed out at the billionaire on Thursday for the way he snapped back at the lawmaker from Massachusetts this week. Warren said the newly-honored TIME person of the year should “actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk fired back a barrage of tweets, calling her a ‘Karen’ who was trying to call the manager on him.

Weighing in, Reid called Musk “the absolute worst” for insulting Warren. Surprisingly to some viewers, she also accused him of “misappropriating black vernacular for misogynistic purposes,” suggesting the term ‘Karen’ can only be used by black people.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid says Elon Musk “misappropriated black vernacular for misogynistic purposes” pic.twitter.com/XGkiPo1Oy3 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 16, 2021

Responding to a video of Reid’s rant, Musk called her “a lobbyist for Sen Karen.” He also reacted with a monocle emoji to a sarcastic tweet by a GOP politician from Tennessee, who brought up the MSNBC host’s 2018 attempt to blame old homophobic posts on her blog on mysterious hackers.

Both Musk and Reid are well-known for often abrasive behavior and for launching public attacks against people they don’t like with the help of their respective online fan bases.

Reid supporters, for example, recently targeted comedian Sarah Silverman, after she called out the host over an incendiary tweet slamming a proposal from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to create a state civil defense force as “fascisty bananas.”

Please read the article before you post this stuff you’re a news outlet. The truth has to matter — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 3, 2021

After being accused by Reid defenders of being a racist, the leftist entertainer vented anger at the situation on her podcast, saying Democrats were making it impossible to raise legitimate criticism of their own.

“I cannot believe I need to say this, but I did not criticize Joy Ann because she’s black, but because she’s a Harvard-educated journalist with the responsibility, ideally, of showing the whole picture and not just a piece of a picture,” she added.