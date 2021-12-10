Musk muses about quitting his jobs

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to resign from all his current positions and become a full-time influencer – or at least to hear what Twitter has to say about the idea.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt” the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted, using an abbreviation for “what do you think?”

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (known as ‘MrBeast’) generously offered to coach Musk on how to be successful on the video platform.

If anything, Musk’s current wealth is more than enough to replicate MrBeast’s schtick of handing out large sums of money to random people to entertain his huge audience.

🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

One can only wonder what prompted Musk to think of the career change, but presumably the post was made in jest. His previous tweet is a picture of ‘Jinx’, a character from the online game ‘League of Legends’, who was featured in the Netflix animation ‘Arcane’. Jinx is a violence-loving, chaos-spreading teenager not unlike Harley Quinn from the Batman universe.

Musk is well-known for investing a significant amount of time communicating via Twitter. Some of his tweets have even received the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over concerns they could impact the markets.