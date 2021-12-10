 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Musk muses about quitting his jobs

10 Dec, 2021 06:43
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to resign from all his current positions and become a full-time influencer – or at least to hear what Twitter has to say about the idea.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt” the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted, using an abbreviation for “what do you think?”

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (known as ‘MrBeast’) generously offered to coach Musk on how to be successful on the video platform.

If anything, Musk’s current wealth is more than enough to replicate MrBeast’s schtick of handing out large sums of money to random people to entertain his huge audience.

One can only wonder what prompted Musk to think of the career change, but presumably the post was made in jest. His previous tweet is a picture of ‘Jinx’, a character from the online game ‘League of Legends’, who was featured in the Netflix animation ‘Arcane’. Jinx is a violence-loving, chaos-spreading teenager not unlike Harley Quinn from the Batman universe.

Musk is well-known for investing a significant amount of time communicating via Twitter. Some of his tweets have even received the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over concerns they could impact the markets.

