Christmas tree set ablaze just outside Fox News HQ (VIDEOS)

Police have detained a man shortly after a Christmas tree in front of Fox News’ main office in New York caught fire. The man was reportedly seen climbing the tree.

A 50-foot-tall tree (15 meters), decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments, went up in flames outside the Fox News main building in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning. The tree was standing on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews on the scene to extinguish fire at tree in Fox Square pic.twitter.com/q7QCey44G2 — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) December 8, 2021

Detective Adam Navarro of the New York Police Department told reporters that a 49-year-old man was detained on the spot in connection with the fire.

A video from the scene shows NYPD officers pinning someone to the ground as the tall tree burns bright at the background.

Fox news headquarters NYC Christmas tree in flames tonight🎄🔥🎄🔥 pic.twitter.com/f8cGRQ6GQV — suzy (@Suzy_1776) December 8, 2021

ABC7 New York said building security spotted the man when he was climbing the tree. He reportedly had a lighter in his possession. A police officer was quoted as saying that the suspect acted alone and his actions did not appear to be “premeditated or politically motivated.”

The firefighters have put down the fire.

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post are housed in the same building, owned by News Corporation, which also owns the Fox News channel. The tree was lighted on Sunday to celebrate what the channel called an “all-American Christmas.”