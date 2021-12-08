 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Christmas tree set ablaze just outside Fox News HQ (VIDEOS)

8 Dec, 2021 11:17
A Christmas tree burns outside Fox News’ office in New York City, US, December 8, 2021. © @RajeloNess/Twitter/Reuters
Police have detained a man shortly after a Christmas tree in front of Fox News’ main office in New York caught fire. The man was reportedly seen climbing the tree.

A 50-foot-tall tree (15 meters), decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments, went up in flames outside the Fox News main building in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning. The tree was standing on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue.

Detective Adam Navarro of the New York Police Department told reporters that a 49-year-old man was detained on the spot in connection with the fire.

A video from the scene shows NYPD officers pinning someone to the ground as the tall tree burns bright at the background. 

ABC7 New York said building security spotted the man when he was climbing the tree. He reportedly had a lighter in his possession. A police officer was quoted as saying that the suspect acted alone and his actions did not appear to be “premeditated or politically motivated.”

The firefighters have put down the fire.

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post are housed in the same building, owned by News Corporation, which also owns the Fox News channel. The tree was lighted on Sunday to celebrate what the channel called an “all-American Christmas.”

