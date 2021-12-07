 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump predicts outcome of Putin-Biden face-off

7 Dec, 2021 05:57
Get short URL
Trump predicts outcome of Putin-Biden face-off
US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 © Reuters / Denis Balibouse
Donald Trump has mocked a scheduled call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparing it to the New England Patriots playing against a high school football team.

On being asked about Biden’s scheduled virtual meeting with Putin on Tuesday, during which the two will reportedly discuss Ukraine, Trump tore into the Biden administration and praised his own record of dealing with world leaders.

“We never had any problem. Nobody was tougher on Russia than I was. And I liked Putin – got along with him very well,” Trump said on Newsmax’s ‘Spicer & Co’, before boasting of his administration’s opposition to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline across Europe.

“I got along with Putin, but I was tough with Putin – tougher than anybody ever. And tougher than anybody on China,” the 45th US president declared. “I got along great with Kim Jong-un, I got along great with President Xi of China, and I got along well with Putin, but I was tough with all of them.”

Trump protested that the upcoming meeting between Biden and Putin would not be “a fair match for our country,” claiming, “This is not a match that should even be allowed.”

The New England Patriots playing your high school football team – that’s what you have right now

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that Biden would raise concerns about “Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine, and reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” during their meeting, while also discussing other topics such as cybersecurity and bilateral relations.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies