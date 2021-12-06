 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japanese police ‘racially profiling’ Americans, US embassy claims

6 Dec, 2021 06:15
Police officers watch over the crowd in Shibuya during Halloween, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2021 © Reuters / Androniki Christodoulou
The US Embassy in Tokyo has issued an alert warning Americans in Japan to carry identification, after reports of expatriates being racially profiled by police and detained.

In a warning to US citizens on Sunday, the US Embassy in Tokyo claimed to have “received reports of foreigners [being] stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents.”

“Several were detained, questioned, and searched,” the embassy claimed, advising Americans to “carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained.”

The alert prompted several Americans to share their own experiences with the police in Japan, with many reporting incidents in which they had been profiled as a foreigner and stopped.

“So many of my friends have been racially profiled for so much as walking down the street at night… hoping this tweet doesn’t signal an increase in that kind of heinous activity,” tweeted one American in Tokyo, while another questioned, “How is this an alert? I've been here a decade [and] it happens all the time.”

Foreign residents of Japan are required to register with the authorities and must always carry identification showing their residency status to avoid penalties.

