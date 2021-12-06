 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden names 'finest speaker' in US history

6 Dec, 2021 03:38
U.S President Joe Biden hosts the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S, December 5, 2021 © Reuters / Ken Cedeno
US President Joe Biden championed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the best speaker in American history at an event on Sunday, where he bestowed awards on a number of artists, including anti-Trump singer Bette Midler.

At the annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on Sunday, Biden name-dropped Pelosi and lauded her with praise.

“It’s wonderful to see Speaker Pelosi,” the president said, adding that though he’s “mildly” prejudiced, “I think she’s the finest speaker in the history of the country and a true, genuine champion of the arts.”

Pelosi, a controversial politician and one of the leading figures behind the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, has served as speaker of the House of Representatives since January 2019, when she took over from Republican Speaker Paul Ryan. Pelosi also served as speaker between 2007 and 2011.

Singer, actress, and comedian Bette Midler was one of the celebrities to be honored at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, along with singer Joni Mitchell, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, ‘Saturday Night Live’ creator Lorne Michaels, and operatic singer Justino Diaz.

Just last week, Midler called for Trump to be arrested after accusing him of attempting to murder Biden by allegedly being Covid-19 positive at a 2020 presidential debate.

Trump has denied the allegation that had first surfaced in a soon-to-be-released book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as “fake news.”

