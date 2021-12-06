Biden names 'finest speaker' in US history

US President Joe Biden championed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the best speaker in American history at an event on Sunday, where he bestowed awards on a number of artists, including anti-Trump singer Bette Midler.

At the annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC on Sunday, Biden name-dropped Pelosi and lauded her with praise.

“It’s wonderful to see Speaker Pelosi,” the president said, adding that though he’s “mildly” prejudiced, “I think she’s the finest speaker in the history of the country and a true, genuine champion of the arts.”

President Biden on Speaker Pelosi: "I'm mildly prejudiced, I think she's the finest speaker in the history of the country." pic.twitter.com/U4q1CSDBvK — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2021

Pelosi, a controversial politician and one of the leading figures behind the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, has served as speaker of the House of Representatives since January 2019, when she took over from Republican Speaker Paul Ryan. Pelosi also served as speaker between 2007 and 2011.

Singer, actress, and comedian Bette Midler was one of the celebrities to be honored at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, along with singer Joni Mitchell, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, ‘Saturday Night Live’ creator Lorne Michaels, and operatic singer Justino Diaz.

Just last week, Midler called for Trump to be arrested after accusing him of attempting to murder Biden by allegedly being Covid-19 positive at a 2020 presidential debate.

Trump has denied the allegation that had first surfaced in a soon-to-be-released book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as “fake news.”