Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated.

The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this weekend. On its route, the Norwegian Breakaway called at a number of ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. More than 3,200 people are believed to be on board. Officials said in a statement that the cruise line “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified.”

On arrival in New Orleans, each passenger and crew member will undergo testing. Anyone presenting with Covid will have to immediately go into quarantine, either at home or in accommodation provided by the cruise line.

So far, there is no information on the condition of the 10 passengers who are sick with Covid. The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip.

Cruise ships gained notoriety last year, when the coronavirus began spreading across the globe and passengers were often denied the right to disembark. Forced to quarantine on board, some ended up dying at sea, while others eventually had to be rushed to hospital as their condition dramatically deteriorated. This prompted the US authorities to suspend all cruises for several months.