Hunter Biden gifted $80,000 diamond in shady Chinese deal – book

A damning new book claims US President Joe Biden's son accepted an $80,000 diamond and $10 million a year to make introductions in Washington on behalf of a Chinese-linked energy consortium.

In her new book, ‘Laptop from Hell’, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine details Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China Energy, who had been tasked with expanding the reach of his consortium around the world.

In excerpts published in the New York Post on Sunday, Devine claims that the Chinese business leader teamed up with Hunter Biden in late 2015, while his father, Joe Biden, was serving as vice president of the United States. The book uses a trove of data and documents retrieved from a laptop believed to be Hunter’s, which was left in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019.

After the meeting and discussions with intermediaries, the parties pushed forward with the creation of an investment firm to be named SinoHawk, named after the favorite animal of Hunter’s late brother, Beau.

One of those enlisted to help drive the project was Tony Bobulinski, a naval officer turned wealthy institutional investor. Bobulinski apparently did not like the fact that Hunter Biden was kicked out of the navy for cocaine use. He asked who the decision maker would be and where the start-up capital was coming from for the new business.

Bobulinski was told it was a “new platform” and it would be best to discuss the details “face to face.”

In 2017, just weeks after his father left office, Hunter flew to Miami to meet Ye, who was there for the Miami International Boat Show, the columnist claims.

Biden later asserted in an email that he agreed to $10 million a year, for a minimum of three years, for “introductions alone.” Devine claims the new alliance was sealed with a 3.16-carat diamond worth $80,000. Photographs of the precious stone appear on Hunter’s laptop, accompanied by a grading report. It is noted as “round brilliant” of Grade F with prime “VS2” clarity and “excellent” cut.

Hunter would later claim the meeting with Ye was for charitable purposes.

Nine days after the meeting, $3 million in funds were wired from State Energy HK Limited, a Shanghai-based company linked to CEFC, into accounts owned by Biden family friend Rob Walker. A further $3 million was wired a few months later.

Both transactions were flagged by the Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement network in a “suspicious activity report,” Devine claims.

The columnist says a former associate of Hunter claimed that Ye had been introduced to the now-president during a Christmas party at the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory. Devine also claims to have seen a WhatsApp message suggesting that Joe Biden would be actively involved in the deal when he left the office of the vice president.