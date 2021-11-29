Man United thank Lokomotiv Moscow as Rangnick becomes boss

Manchester United have thanked new interim boss Ralf Rangnick's former club, Lokomotiv Moscow, for their "co-operation" over a deal after confirming that the German coach is succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 63-year-old former RB Leipzig boss takes over at the Premier League side following Solskjaer's dismissal on November 21 after a dire run of form was capped by a humiliating 4-1 capitulation at relegation-threatened Watford.

Rangnick will leave his role as head of sports and development at the Russian Premier League side to take the role on a six-month basis, remaining with the club on a two-year deal in a consultancy role afterwards.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season," Rangnick said after the move was made official early on Monday.

"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience.

"All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

"Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

The move to Manchester ends a nine-month association with Lokomotiv, who Ragnick joined on a three-year deal in July – with the Red Devils acknowledging Loko in their statement.

"The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Lokomotiv Moscow for their co-operation in the process of bringing Ralf to Manchester United," they said.

United, who are eighth in the table following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea under temporary boss Michael Carrick's stewardship, also stated that Ragnick was their first option when seeking to fill Solksjaer's role ahead of a permanent boss being announced at the end of the season.

"Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football.

"He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching," said Manchester United director John Murtaugh.

Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick. A contract for 6 months to coach the team A contract for 2 years to coach the club ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 29, 2021

Chelsea’s game style has the quality to definitely win titles this season. @ManUtd is not yet there but with Ralf Rangnick, the gap will be closed. Good luck for the next games @ChelseaFC and man utd! #CHEMUN — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 28, 2021

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role."

Rangnick was instrumental in the appointment of new Lokomotiv manager Markus Gisdol on October 10.

Gisdol, who had been reserve team coach when Rangnick was at Hoffenheim and was his assistant at Schalke, has overseen two wins in eight games at fourth-placed Lokomotiv, including their premature group stage Europa League exit last week as part of a winless European campaign.

In a statement, Lokomotiv said Rangnick had quickly created a scout department, a block for medicine and innovation, a system of advanced video analytics, a new coaching staff and high-tech information systems at the club.

"The modern European system of football training, which Rangnick introduced at Lokomotiv, is not tied to personalities and will continue to work after his departure," they pointed out.

Ральф Рангник переходит в «Манчестер Юнайтед»Руководитель по спорту и развитию ФК «Локомотив» Ральф Рангник и клуб договорились о расторжении трудового контракта.➡️ https://t.co/uqLqbPEoQApic.twitter.com/TBoA6mssKN — «Локомотив» (@fclokomotiv) November 29, 2021

"The club will develop in accordance with the long-term strategy announced [under Rangnick].

"Ralf Rangnick has attracted experienced specialists to key positions and has formed a team of professionals which will continue to patiently and consistently move in the chosen direction, the main priority of which is the development of young football players both from Russia and from other countries.

"Football club Lokomotiv thanks Ralf Rangnick for the work done. We remain in touch on the future of our club and wish Ralf every success as Manchester United head coach."

United are now expected to begin the hunt for a new full-time manager, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers being linked with the position.

Carrick will remain in charge of the team until details of Rangnick's work permit are finalized.