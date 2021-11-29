 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Top Democrats’ 2024 presidential election list revealed if Biden doesn’t run

29 Nov, 2021 11:36
Get short URL
Top Democrats’ 2024 presidential election list revealed if Biden doesn’t run
© REUTERS / Dominick Reuter
US Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama would, by a wide margin, be the Democratic Party’s top choices for presidential election 2024, if incumbent president Joe Biden does not run, a new poll shows.

Biden confirms 2024 plans READ MORE: Biden confirms 2024 plans

According to the Hill-HarrisX poll, Harris enjoys the support of 13% of respondents while Obama, who insists that she does not have presidential ambitions despite her popularity among Democratic voters, received 10%.

Other candidates – 2020 campaign participants Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, serving Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang – got the backing of 5% or less.

Among the 939 registered voters who took part in the survey on November 18 and 19, 36% admitted that they were unsure which party choice they'd vote for, while 13% said that their preferred candidates had not been listed.

Out of those respondents who voted for Biden in 2020, 22% would be prepared to support Harris.

Biden’s latest ratings show that his performance has the approval of 42 to 43% of voters while 50 to 52% are unhappy with the job he’s doing.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies