Top Democrats’ 2024 presidential election list revealed if Biden doesn’t run

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama would, by a wide margin, be the Democratic Party’s top choices for presidential election 2024, if incumbent president Joe Biden does not run, a new poll shows.

According to the Hill-HarrisX poll, Harris enjoys the support of 13% of respondents while Obama, who insists that she does not have presidential ambitions despite her popularity among Democratic voters, received 10%.

Other candidates – 2020 campaign participants Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, serving Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang – got the backing of 5% or less.

Among the 939 registered voters who took part in the survey on November 18 and 19, 36% admitted that they were unsure which party choice they'd vote for, while 13% said that their preferred candidates had not been listed.

Out of those respondents who voted for Biden in 2020, 22% would be prepared to support Harris.

Biden’s latest ratings show that his performance has the approval of 42 to 43% of voters while 50 to 52% are unhappy with the job he’s doing.