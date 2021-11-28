 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Buttigieg gives an expensive solution to surging gas prices

28 Nov, 2021 21:35
Pete Buttigieg speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow ©  REUTERS/Yves Herman
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is facing a new wave of criticism for waving off soaring gas prices by giving a solution to Americans: buy an electric vehicle.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Buttigieg talked up some of the specifics of the Build Back Better bill, including a “discount” provided to Americans if they choose to buy an electric vehicle. 

“It contains incentives to make it more affordable to buy an electric vehicle, up to a $12,500 discount in effect for families thinking about getting an EV,” Buttigieg said. The transportation secretary and former mayor has promoted electric vehicles in the past, claiming they are the best travel option for both rural and urban areas. 

Once a family owns an electric vehicle, Buttigieg said, they “will never have to worry about gas prices again.” 

The cost of an electric car to a consumer can average around $50,000, but can also go much higher. Electric vehicles are typically sold for tens of thousands of dollars more than gas-powered vehicles. 

Buttigieg’s promise to knock up to $12,500 off the sales prices has not inspired much confidence, and Buttigieg is once again being accused of being out of touch and too laid-back about the numerous supply-chain and inflation issues Americans are currently dealing with, especially at the pump.

According to the American Automobile Association, the current average cost for gas in the US is $3.39 per gallon, which is over a dollar higher than at this point last year. 

