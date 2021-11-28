Buttigieg gives an expensive solution to surging gas prices

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is facing a new wave of criticism for waving off soaring gas prices by giving a solution to Americans: buy an electric vehicle.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Buttigieg talked up some of the specifics of the Build Back Better bill, including a “discount” provided to Americans if they choose to buy an electric vehicle.

“It contains incentives to make it more affordable to buy an electric vehicle, up to a $12,500 discount in effect for families thinking about getting an EV,” Buttigieg said. The transportation secretary and former mayor has promoted electric vehicles in the past, claiming they are the best travel option for both rural and urban areas.

Once a family owns an electric vehicle, Buttigieg said, they “will never have to worry about gas prices again.”

This man is a dweeb...Sec. Buttigieg: If You Buy an Electric Vehicle, You ‘Will Never Have to Worry About Gas Prices Again’ pic.twitter.com/yjCGQvB17O — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) November 28, 2021

The cost of an electric car to a consumer can average around $50,000, but can also go much higher. Electric vehicles are typically sold for tens of thousands of dollars more than gas-powered vehicles.

It’s still $50,000 Pete. That’s unattainable for most Americans 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/rGoUfveOBI — K!LLA CAM 🌺🇺🇸🕊 (@killaxxxcam) November 28, 2021

Buttigieg’s promise to knock up to $12,500 off the sales prices has not inspired much confidence, and Buttigieg is once again being accused of being out of touch and too laid-back about the numerous supply-chain and inflation issues Americans are currently dealing with, especially at the pump.

What about poor families? — IkeB247 (@IkeB247) November 28, 2021

According to the American Automobile Association, the current average cost for gas in the US is $3.39 per gallon, which is over a dollar higher than at this point last year.