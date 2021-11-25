 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Precancerous lesion’ removed during Biden’s medical exam

25 Nov, 2021 02:13
US President Joe Biden reacts as he departs his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US, November 19, 2021 ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
A potentially “precancerous” lesion was found and removed during a recent medical procedure on US President Joe Biden, the White House physician said, though noted the growth was “benign” and requires no further treatment.

The president’s physician Kevin O’Connor revealed results from a test performed on the mass on Wednesday night, saying it was identified as a “tubular adenoma,” which he described as a “benign, slow-growing, but thought to be potentially precancerous lesion.” While he noted that “no further action is required at this time,” the doctor added that “routine” examinations should continue as a precaution.

President Biden, then VP under the Barack Obama administration, had a similar polyp removed in 2008, O’Connor added, a procedure which appeared to have no major complications. 

When Biden went in for his examination earlier this month, presidential authorities were briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris while the commander in chief was under anesthesia, making her the US’ first female head of state for a little over one hour.

