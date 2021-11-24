Rape suspect bounced off window trying to flee (VIDEO)

A rape and kidnapping suspect tried to flee police officers from a sixth-floor Ohio hotel window but bounced off reinforced glass, bodycam video released by Blue Ash city police shows.

“When officers arrived at the hotel room Onjre Damon George, D.O.B. 01/06/2001, answered. During questioning he attempted to jump through a sixth-floor window before he was taken into custody,” Blue Ash police said in a statement.

The video showing George’s unsuccessful attempt to jump out of the window has since gone viral, with several international media outlets picking it up.

Blue Ash police were alerted by a front desk attendant at a city hotel on Pfeiffer Road. She said that she noticed a man and a woman who seemed to be unwell and used body language to show that something was going wrong.

“George was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping and rape. The victim was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing,” police said, adding that the suspect and the victim had known each other.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!