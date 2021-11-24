Trump meets Rittenhouse, calls him ‘nice young man’ 

The 45th US president, Donald Trump, has met with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted by a jury in the trial over the fatal shootings at last year's BLM protests and riots in Kenosha.

In an interview aired on Tuesday night, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “a little while ago” Rittenhouse left his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan,” Trump said. “He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man.”

The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a photo of his father and Rittenhouse, both smiling and holding thumbs up.

Speaking to Hannity, Trump shared his views on the trial.

That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and carried an AR-15-style rifle, fatally shot two men and wounded another person during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. He claimed that he was defending his life.

On November 19, the jury acquitted the teenager of all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. The divisive verdict sparked both celebrations and new protests.

Trump refused to condemn Rittenhouse at the time and congratulated the teenager after acquittal. “If that’s not self-defense, nothing is!” he wrote in an email to supporters.

