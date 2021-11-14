 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Unvaccinated Americans being banned from family parties – poll

14 Nov, 2021 04:38
Get short URL
Unvaccinated Americans being banned from family parties – poll
A man wears an anti-vaccine button as people and teachers protest against New York City mandated vaccines, October 12, 2021 © Reuters
A majority of vaccinated Americans do not want unvaccinated relatives attending their holiday parties, and almost half have cut off family members over their vaccination status, according to a new poll.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll this month, 63% of those vaccinated against Covid-19 “don’t feel comfortable” allowing their unvaccinated relatives to attend their holiday parties, while 58% have completely broken contact with family members who refuse the jab.

Around two-thirds of Americans said they felt unwelcome at family parties unless they got vaccinated first, however only 22% of unvaxxed reported being excluded from an event so far.

Read more
Unvaccinated will have ‘miserable, very lonely life,’ top Australian doc warns Unvaccinated will have ‘miserable, very lonely life,’ top Australian doc warns

Almost a half of unvaccinated respondents had cut off communication with their vaccinated relatives for not respecting their decision not to get jabbed. Despite the risks of perpetual family alienation, 14% of those polled said they would never get a Covid-19 vaccine.

For those families who were more open to celebrating the holidays with their vaccine skeptic relatives, more than half still anticipated having an argument about vaccination over the dinner table.

Nearly 80% of Americans over the age of 12 have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the US continues to observe Covid hotpots even in the most vaccinated states like Vermont, having recorded over 47 million infections with 762,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies