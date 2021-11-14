Unvaccinated Americans being banned from family parties – poll

A majority of vaccinated Americans do not want unvaccinated relatives attending their holiday parties, and almost half have cut off family members over their vaccination status, according to a new poll.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll this month, 63% of those vaccinated against Covid-19 “don’t feel comfortable” allowing their unvaccinated relatives to attend their holiday parties, while 58% have completely broken contact with family members who refuse the jab.

Around two-thirds of Americans said they felt unwelcome at family parties unless they got vaccinated first, however only 22% of unvaxxed reported being excluded from an event so far.

Almost a half of unvaccinated respondents had cut off communication with their vaccinated relatives for not respecting their decision not to get jabbed. Despite the risks of perpetual family alienation, 14% of those polled said they would never get a Covid-19 vaccine.

For those families who were more open to celebrating the holidays with their vaccine skeptic relatives, more than half still anticipated having an argument about vaccination over the dinner table.

Nearly 80% of Americans over the age of 12 have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the US continues to observe Covid hotpots even in the most vaccinated states like Vermont, having recorded over 47 million infections with 762,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

