Celebration of Kamala Harris’ trip as ‘gaffe-free’ stuns conservatives and liberals alike

A White House reporter’s description of Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip overseas as “gaffe-free” left conservative critics lauding accusations of bias while outraged liberals cried racism.

“VP Harris ends 5-day (gaffe-free) Paris trip [with] multiple themes,” Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg’s senior White House reporter tweeted after Harris’ trip was complete, noting her time spent attending forums and speaking with French president Emmanuel Macron.

VP Harris ends 5-day (gaffe-free) Paris trip w multiple themes—hours w Macron (global stage/sub tiff amends), research lab (covid/cancer/science), American cemetery (salute to war dead/US alliances), peace forum (inequality/women), Libya summit (democracy/elections) @AbacaPhotopic.twitter.com/ZmlZL3r0oF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 13, 2021

The addition of the trip being “gaffe free” could be a response to the vice president’s numerous verbal flubs in the past, which have landed her in controversy, but the description caused outrage among both Harris supporters and critics.

“You’d never have written that about a white guy,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

"'Gaffe-free' is unnecessary and a lame attempt to weaken the rest of your statement about her remarkable schedule while in France,” another supporter commented.

For a journalist to go out of her way to say a @vp trip was “gaffe free” when the VP is not known for being gaffe prone feels like a subtle dig at the Vice President. https://t.co/TsvZTNBE57 — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jalexa1218) November 13, 2021

With all due respect, @JenniferJJacobs. Why even go there with ( gaffe-free ) trip. Looks like you’re almost making fun the @VP. What is it nowadays with journalists who can’t tweet without taking a cheap shot. — Willie 🇺🇸 (@LivingWillie) November 13, 2021

Others mocked the idea that five days of being “gaffe free” should be celebrated, with some even noting Harris did cause a stir while on her trip, at one point speaking to French scientists on camera, using her hands to express simple words. Critics have accused the vice president of using the language barrier as an excuse to talk to others in the video like “toddlers.”

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

“I guess we’re pretending that awful fake accent thing never happened,” one user wrote.

gaffe free? Au Contraire Mon Frère https://t.co/l7WHgIocZ3 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 13, 2021

Libs wincing at "gaffe-free", claiming it's prejudicial.In this administration, it's an accomplishment. https://t.co/EJvPacgF0R — A Simple Fool (@asimplefoolblog) November 13, 2021

Harris wrapped up her Paris trip on Saturday after visiting the Le Carillon bar, one of multiple locations targeted in the 2015 terror attacks that left more than 100 dead.

