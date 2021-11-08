 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Power bump’ strands thousands at Phoenix airport (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

8 Nov, 2021 17:34
American Airlines aircrafts seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. © Alex Tai / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
Passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona were literally left in the dark when power went out at two of the terminals. American Airlines and Southwest are reporting delays as they try to get computers back online.

A “partial power outage” affected Sky Harbor terminals 3 and 4 on Monday morning, starting at 8:05 am local time. The airport initially reported a “power bump,” while one Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent told a local journalist passing through that a transformer explosion was to blame.

The outage has particularly impacted American and Southwest airlines, which operate out of the affected terminals. Power has since been restored to Terminal 3, though Terminal 4 is still affected. Southwest reportedly resorted to checking passengers in manually, as no phone or internet service was available.

Sky Harbor (PHX) is the eighth-busiest US airport, serving over 45 million passengers a year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Southwest is based at PHX, while American Airlines uses it as a regional hub.

