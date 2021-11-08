Bizarre anime opening parody featuring photoshopped faces of Biden and other politicians triggers Democrats

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) is facing backlash over a bizarre video he posted to Twitter, featuring himself, President Joe Biden, and others photoshopped into the anime ‘Attack on Titan’.

“Any anime fans out there?” Gosar tweeted on Sunday night, along with his video.

The clip features footage from the Japanese anime’s opening. The ‘Titan’ story focuses on people fighting against threatening ‘titans’. While bits of the opening credits play, images of immigrants and Border Patrol are spliced in, along with text in Japanese reading, “attack of immigrants.”

Also on rt.com ‘From one puppet to another’: Biden cheering Sesame Street’s Big Bird on Covid jab raises eyebrows

Blood splatter images are shown across the border, as well as gang activity and words “drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence.”

The bits of the video that got the most attention, however, featured Democrats, such as the president and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), both of whom have their heads superimposed onto monsters being attacked by Gosar, who is in place of the character Eren Yeager. Gosar at one point slices a giant AOC’s neck, and then later rushes at a giant Biden head with two swords.

The creativity of my team is off the hook. https://t.co/5VeunIfriT — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 8, 2021

‘Attack on Titan’ is an anime that has been used by conservatives before, often photoshopping Trump and his political enemies into the footage, as it includes David and Goliath-themed imagery, as well as characters defending a city’s walls.

Gosar’s video left many confused nonetheless, with some critics going so far that they accused the Arizona Republican of encouraging violence against the president with the video, which has been viewed almost two million times as of this article’s publication.

“These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) tweeted in response.

Republicans and anime mix as well as ice with burning oil #Trumptards#Animehttps://t.co/cTXeKyAHmA — Happy Bulls Fan (@MonkeysGG_) November 8, 2021

I can imagine his intern who’s probably like 20 going ahead and making this to fulfill a weekly quota https://t.co/JfbZ8AUUkE — Meri After Dark (@Meri_After_12am) November 8, 2021

Fans of the actual anime found it hard to believe Gosar and other Republicans photoshopped into the video – including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) – are actual fans of ‘Titan’.

Has…Gosar actually seen the plot of Attack on Titan? Or any spoilers?He might want to. https://t.co/SF1nFM6PA6 — Geoff Tebbetts (@GeoffTebbetts) November 8, 2021

1. There is literally a goddamn 0% chance Paul Gosar has ever even SEEN Attack on Titan, let alone grasps it enough to think it was a good basis for whatever he was trying to do here2. Whatever the editor who put this together got paid, I guarantee you it wasn't nearly enough — Super Nerd Daniel ❤️💜💙 | 🎂 6 DAYS 🥳 (@SuperNerdDaniel) November 8, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!