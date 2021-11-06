‘His dancing sucks too’: WATCH maskless Schumer celebrate indoors in Puerto Rico

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is the latest Democrat politician to face public backlash over video of him breaking Covid-19 masking protocols, while dancing the night away in Puerto Rico.

Schumer and other Democrats have been attending the SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico, an annual meeting that draws current and former politicians and strategists.

Footage from the event appears to show Democrats having a fairly good time while their party reels from state election losses, but celebrates the recent passage of an infrastructure spending bill stuck in limbo for months.

Also on rt.com Biden’s energy secretary LAUGHS at question on high US gas prices

Schumer could be seen in a Friday video from the conference on a dance floor. He and numerous others were maskless in the video, despite masks being required indoors in Puerto Rico, regardless of vaccination status.

Schumer is feeling the music at Somos 🌴 pic.twitter.com/voQZ7KgsMb — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 6, 2021

“Neither Bloomberg nor NY Times reporters note Puerto Rico under an indoor mask mandate,” conservative pundit Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

These gringos always lecture and virtue signal how much they supposedly care about Puerto Rico… and here is Chuck Schumer, along with a bunch of NYC politicians, packed in a loud indoor space, violating Puerto Rico’s mask mandate. https://t.co/WlKkWPSqAr — midnucas #FueraLUMA 🇵🇷 (@midnucas) November 6, 2021

Sen Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and pals in clear violation of Puerto Rico's indoor mask mandate. His dancing sucks too. https://t.co/7kvIgc8wZR — Carlos™️ (@Vaquero2XL) November 6, 2021

While your child has a mask stapled to their face by a teacher the rich don’t follow the laws they pass. The laws are for you. Not them. https://t.co/TU7vu0Ke0f — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 6, 2021

The website for the SOMOS conference notes that Puerto Rico requires masks in “all indoor spaces.” Organizers also recommend masks for children as young as two if they are not able to socially distance. This information is listed on a page designed for attendees of the conference to read before making the trip.

Also on rt.com New government tool asks Americans for vaccination status, mask-wearing habits

Like this story? Share it with a friend!