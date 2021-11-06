 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Nov, 2021 15:24
‘His dancing sucks too’: WATCH maskless Schumer celebrate indoors in Puerto Rico
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is the latest Democrat politician to face public backlash over video of him breaking Covid-19 masking protocols, while dancing the night away in Puerto Rico.

Schumer and other Democrats have been attending the SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico, an annual meeting that draws current and former politicians and strategists.

Footage from the event appears to show Democrats having a fairly good time while their party reels from state election losses, but celebrates the recent passage of an infrastructure spending bill stuck in limbo for months.

Schumer could be seen in a Friday video from the conference on a dance floor. He and numerous others were maskless in the video, despite masks being required indoors in Puerto Rico, regardless of vaccination status.

“Neither Bloomberg nor NY Times reporters note Puerto Rico under an indoor mask mandate,” conservative pundit Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

The website for the SOMOS conference notes that Puerto Rico requires masks in “all indoor spaces.” Organizers also recommend masks for children as young as two if they are not able to socially distance. This information is listed on a page designed for attendees of the conference to read before making the trip.

