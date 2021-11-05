Capitol rioter convinced she’d avoid prison because of her ‘white skin’ slapped with jail sentence

A woman who believed she would dodge prison because of her “white skin” and that all Capitol riot participants deserved a pardon from then-president Donald Trump has been given a 60-day jail sentence.

Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to Washington, DC to attend the Stop the Steal Rally as the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory was underway, was also ordered on Thursday to cough up $500 in restitution on one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

District Judge Christopher Cooper said Ryan had acted as a “cheerleader” at the demonstration and “celebrated” the chaos. “Even if your own conduct was peaceful, you still bear at least some degree of responsibility.”

“I don’t think you could have missed the fact that this was no peaceful protest,” Cooper insisted, despite the defendant’s claims that she did not know the incident was violent.

After being slapped with the 60-day sentence, Ryan tweeted “You win!!! I’m going to prison… Pop champagne and then rejoice,” before asking people to leave her alone.

The district judge insisted that Ryan’s behavior on social media and during TV appearances after the incident showed no signs of regret, with the woman even proclaiming that participants in the rally deserved a pardon from Trump.

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

Ryan pleaded guilty in August to unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol on January 6, but had been certain that she would be spared jail because of her “blonde hair” and “white skin,” according to a tweet published in late March.

Four protesters lost their lives during the January 6 riot, including two related to natural causes and one from a drug overdose. One 35-year-old demonstrator, Ashli Babbitt, was gunned down by police.

At least four Washington, DC police officers who responded to the insurrection took their own lives following the attack on the Capitol.

