NYC mayor-elect vows to take first paychecks in BITCOIN

Newly-elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be taking his first three checks in his position in bitcoin, to make good on his promise to make the city the “center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

Adams made his announcement on Thursday in a tweet sent as a reply to Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, who said he would be taking his next paycheck “100% in bitcoin.”

“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!” Adams wrote in the tweet, which quickly drew attention from cryptocurrency watchers and supporters, with some even predicting the move could allow other city employees to eventually choose whether to receive some or all of their checks in crypto.

The newly-elected mayor of New York City: https://t.co/OhKAX5lS7R — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 4, 2021

Impressive!With a greenlight from the Mayor, we might allow any city employee to take some of their salary in BTC. And repeal the Bitlicense to make NYC more competitive on web3. https://t.co/HamSEleWPu — Balaji Srinivasan (@balajis) November 4, 2021

Mayor Suarez also praised Adams for his announcement. Miami has made waves by introducing a cryptocurrency system that, when bought or mined, earns funds for the city that could eventually replace taxes, Suarez has claimed.

Touché…congrats on the election and I look forward to the friendly competition in making our respective cities a crypto capital! — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 4, 2021

“When you think about the possibility of being able to run a government without the citizens having to pay taxes. That’s incredible,” he told The Washington Post about MiamiCoin, a system Adams says he is looking at when considering options for New York City.

Bitcoin Magazine had previously celebrated Adams’ win this week.

Mayor who pledged to make New York City the world center of #Bitcoin wins election 👏pic.twitter.com/EmXb9G7Ql4 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 3, 2021

The Democrat will be the second black mayor in New York City’s history, and his campaign was primarily based around promises of improved infrastructure, public safety, and making the city a leader in cryptocurrency.

