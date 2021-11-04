NYC mayor-elect vows to take first paychecks in BITCOIN

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2021 19:09
New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York ©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Newly-elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be taking his first three checks in his position in bitcoin, to make good on his promise to make the city the “center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

Adams made his announcement on Thursday in a tweet sent as a reply to Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, who said he would be taking his next paycheck “100% in bitcoin.”

“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!” Adams wrote in the tweet, which quickly drew attention from cryptocurrency watchers and supporters, with some even predicting the move could allow other city employees to eventually choose whether to receive some or all of their checks in crypto. 

Mayor Suarez also praised Adams for his announcement. Miami has made waves by introducing a cryptocurrency system that, when bought or mined, earns funds for the city that could eventually replace taxes, Suarez has claimed

“When you think about the possibility of being able to run a government without the citizens having to pay taxes. That’s incredible,” he told The Washington Post about MiamiCoin, a system Adams says he is looking at when considering options for New York City. 

Bitcoin Magazine had previously celebrated Adams’ win this week.

The Democrat will be the second black mayor in New York City’s history, and his campaign was primarily based around promises of improved infrastructure, public safety, and making the city a leader in cryptocurrency.

