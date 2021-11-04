WATCH election worker ‘allow non-citizen to fill out ballot’ in tight New Jersey race

An undercover video released by Project Veritas has shown a poll worker allowing a man claiming to be a non-citizen to fill out a ballot for the New Jersey gubernatorial race that was called for Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy.

The footage, filmed in Essex County, features an undercover journalist for the conservative outlet, clad in a bright safety vest, explaining to poll workers that he is from Ireland and in the US on a work visa, but voted in the presidential election of 2020.

After he is told he cannot cast a ballot in the governor’s race as a non-registered voter, another poll official claims to “remember” him.

“Remember? We were allowing anyone to come in,” she says to her colleague. After some back and forth between the workers, the journalist receives a ballot.

“I’ll let you completely fill out a ballot now. Whether or not it’s going to count, I don’t know,” one worker tells him, later adding, “Listen, we’ll let you do it.”

According to New Jersey election laws, a non-citizen cannot vote in an election nor can they register to vote, and providing a ballot to someone not entitled to vote is prohibited. It’s unclear if the ballot in the video was actually counted or was simply a provisional ballot that was later jettisoned.

Veritas’ video has caused a stir in the wake of Murphy’s projected victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey – a contrast to the Republican gains in Virginia this week.

ILLEGAL: New Jersey Gubernatorial Election Worker: ‘I’ll let you[Non-Citizen/Non-Registered Voter] fill out completely a ballot right now.’ #ExposeNJpic.twitter.com/rjlm44TXnM — Matt Pagnozzi (@MattPagnozzi) November 4, 2021

Murphy’s win has been called by the Associated Press (AP), though Ciattarelli’s campaign blasted the call as “irresponsible,” as votes were still being counted and the Republican had been leading the Democrat incumbent for much of the night.

With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted. https://t.co/DnwIRASspC — Stami Williams (@StamiLW) November 3, 2021

Before AP called a victory for Murphy, New Jersey’s election had already been under heavy scrutiny from critics after votes had to be adjusted for both major party candidates, after ballots in Hudson County were counted twice. The reliably blue state had given Murphy the advantage of over 10,000 votes, while Ciattarelli lost slightly more than 2,000 after the mistake was corrected.

