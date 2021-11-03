 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Nov, 2021 13:30
Britney Spears’ father files to end conservatorship immediately, after pop star labeled arrangement ‘abusive’
A demonstrator wears a T-Shirt in support of Britney Spears during a "Free Britney" demonstration on the Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington, US (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Shuran Huang
Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has filed to request the “immediate termination” of the 13-year conservatorship set up for his daughter, as the singer blames her mother for coming up with the idea to control her life.

Jamie Spears contended that his daughter no longer wished to be under his guardianship, according to court documents seen by the BBC on Wednesday. It is understood that Britney Spears’ recent testimony and request to take back control of her estate and affairs prompted him to act.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop,” his lawyers said in the court documents. It is noted that the conservatorship was necessary as Britney’s life was a “shambles” 13 years ago and that “she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress.” 

It states that the conservatorship has been successful and “it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life,” as the pop star has rediscovered stability. The lawyer states that there was “no caveat” to the request and that Jamie Spears had “nothing to hide.”

In June, Britney Spears delivered a dramatic court testimony in which she claimed that she was unable to make personal and financial decisions without the approval of her father. She labeled the arrangement as “abusive” and claimed that she was even forced to take medication against her will and would suffer punishments if she failed to perform. 

Her father was suspended from the conservatorship on September 30. Britney has vowed to seek “justice” as soon as the guardianship ends, against any person who harmed her through it. 

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop star blamed her mother Lynne for giving her father the idea. “I will never get those years back... she secretly ruined my life,” the entertainer wrote, adding, “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.” 

The conservatorship started in 2008 as concerns for his daughter’s mental health prompted her father to petition the court for legal custodianship. 

