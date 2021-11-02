US men increasingly drawn to ‘pornography and video games’ due to attacks on masculinity, senator claims

The clampdown on masculinity spearheaded by the feminist movement has made American men watch more porn and play more video games, Senator Josh Hawley has told a Republican conference.

The left are trying to “deconstruct America” and this whole project “begins with and depends on the deconstruction of American men,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) said in his speech at the National Conservativism Conference in Orlando over the weekend.

They’re trying to “define traditional masculinity as toxic” and portray “things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness as a danger to society,” the senator, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, claimed.

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized. pic.twitter.com/R0eXdRSYNT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

And the Republicans’ opponents have already achieved “alarming success” on this path, as their pressure is taking a heavy toll on American males, he warned.

After years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games.

Men have been “suffering more anxiety and depression,” as well as engaging in “more substance abuse,” because of the constant attacks on their masculinity, the 41-year-old said.

Other side effects include less work being done by men, fewer marriages happening, and not as many children being born, Hawley insisted, though he didn’t support his claims with any actual statistics.

In order to reverse this trend, the Republicans must “start by repudiating the lie that America is a systemically oppressive nation and that men are systemically responsible,” the senator said. The US economy should also be rebuilt in a way that men could “thrive” in it, he added.

The clip from the conference was uploaded online and led to Hawley being mauled by his critics. Some of them used it as a pretext to defend the clampdown on masculinity, while others joked that by speaking about increased porn consumption and video games the senator was actually describing his own lifestyle.

