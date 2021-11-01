Washington Post refuses to publish Trump’s full response to its Capitol riot ‘investigation’

The Washington Post supposedly offered former President Donald Trump a chance to address its write-up of the January 6 ‘insurrection’ - which has been recast as a crime against humanity - only to censor the president yet again.

Trump’s full reply to the Post’s investigation of the events preceding the January 6 demonstration was not published in its entirety, the paper acknowledged, explaining it had opted to exclude a claim from the Trump camp that the 2020 election was rigged - an assertion the president and his supporters have made repeatedly since the vote itself.

The statement published Monday allegedly “included series [sic] of unrelated, inflammatory claims that the Post is not publishing in full,” it claimed, adding that Trump “greatly objected” to the paper’s findings, calling them “fake news” and dismissing the violent actors of January 6 as “agitators not associated with President Trump.”

“The media’s obsession with the January 6 protest is a blatant attempt to overshadow a simple fact: there is no greater threat to America than leftist journalists and the Fake News, which has avoided a careful examination of the fraudulent 2020 election,” what remained of Trump’s statement, submitted by spokesman Taylor Budowich, read.

The media, just like the Democrats, do not want to see secure and honest elections. Instead of reporting the facts, outlets like the Washington Post sow division, hate, and lies, like it is doing with this story.

“The media has failed to do its job, including truly exposing Silicon Valley for its role in illegally rigging the election with hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money - which is probably a gross underestimate,” the statement continued, possibly referring to recent claims that Facebook “bought” the 2020 election.

“America is furious at the results of November 3 and deserve answers. They deserve to protest and demand the truth from their Representatives. However, since the media isn’t asking the questions, it’s being left up to the people to seek the truth.”

In the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the Capitol, then-President Trump saw his social media access cut off in a coordinated blackout. Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and dozens of other platforms banned him from their services for supposedly inciting violence with the brief speech he gave to supporters before some of them swarmed the Capitol, which was left surprisingly unguarded and open to the demonstrators. He has remained in social media no-man's-land since, despite trying to launch his own platform.

The Post in its Sunday report argued that Trump’s “assault on American democracy” on January 6 actually began in the spring of 2020 with “a flurry of preemptive attacks on the integrity of the country’s voting systems.”

However, the president and his supporters have often argued that the opposite took place, claiming that the Democratic Party threw open the doors wide to potential voter fraud in the name of enabling remote voting due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Despite allegations of voter irregularities in a number of states, including Michigan, Arizona and Georgia, the US Electoral College ultimately opted to certify Biden’s victory on January 6. A massive rally to ‘Stop the Steal’ was planned for that day, drawing thousands of Trump supporters to Washington, DC. The Post’s report argues that the FBI and police received a myriad of detailed tips that should have alerted them to potential violence at the rally.

However, despite the explicit warnings foreshadowing the events to come, authorities dismissed the lot, in what the Post called “one of the biggest security failures in the nation’s history.”

