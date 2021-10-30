Hunter Biden’s New York art exhibit draws few visitors, many give fake names, even his own parents decide to skip it – media

Hunter Biden’s controversial art exhibit in New York has reportedly received only a handful of attendees, some of whom refused to even give their actual names.

Biden’s gallery at the Georges Berges Gallery in the SoHo neighborhood of New York has drawn some high profile guests, according to a Saturday New York Post report on the show’s attendance.

The gallery – guarded with security and only permitting those who have obtained an invitation in – drew in Bill Fine, president of Artnet, an online platform to market and sell art, as well as Gene Epstein, a former senior economist at the New York Stock Exchange.

Biden’s paintings range in price between $75,000 and $500,000, massive price tags for a fresh-faced painter, one of many details that have raised potential ethics concerns with activists, especially in light of past allegations that Hunter Biden has profited off of his father’s office in business dealings – something both he and his father have denied.

The White House has insisted there is no need for concern as they have been in contact with gallery owners and insisted buyers’ names be kept private from the administration, though critics have questioned the effectiveness of this plan.

Georges Berges, the owner of the gallery displaying ‘The Journey Home – A Hunter Biden Solo Exhibition’, chalked up concerns about Biden’s sudden art career to “political irrationality.”

“There are the blind, predetermined judgements, not just of Hunter, but of myself. If people objectively look at his work, it’s great work,” Berges said, insisting most that have seen the gallery are impressed by it.

Two people that will not be attending the show are President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, something Berges said is “unfortunate,” but part of “the times we live in.”

Multiple visitors who could not be identified by the Post refused to give their names or even offered up “fake monikers” instead. Potential visitors are reportedly vetted by a team of lawyers, and one needs to attempt to make an appointment with the gallery to get in to see the work.

Biden’s show runs through November 15, and then will move to a gallery in Berlin. His work was previously displayed at an exhibit in Los Angeles.

