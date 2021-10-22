 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin issues statement after accidentally killing cinematographer

22 Oct, 2021 16:26
Alec Baldwin speaks on phone outside Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after he was questioned about a shooting on set of the film "Rust", Oct. 21, 2021 © AP
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin declared on Friday that his heart is “broken” after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the upcoming Western movie ‘Rust’ this week.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted, adding that he is “fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred” and is in touch with Hutchins’ husband.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he concluded.

Hutchins was killed on Thursday after Baldwin fired a prop gun. Joel Souza, the director of the movie, was also injured.

