‘My heart is broken’: Alec Baldwin issues statement after accidentally killing cinematographer

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin declared on Friday that his heart is “broken” after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the upcoming Western movie ‘Rust’ this week.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted, adding that he is “fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred” and is in touch with Hutchins’ husband.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he concluded.

Hutchins was killed on Thursday after Baldwin fired a prop gun. Joel Souza, the director of the movie, was also injured.

