‘Wind not blowing this year!’ Boom Bust looks at how climate policies relate to the global energy crunch

22 Oct, 2021 12:27
While nations across the world are pledging to move away from fossil fuels toward renewables, energy prices continue to surge. The crisis could leave tens of millions of Europeans facing a freezing cold winter, some experts say.

Boom Bust talks to Tobin Smith of Transformity Research about the ongoing power crunch and how the global economies can recover. 

