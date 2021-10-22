‘Wind not blowing this year!’ Boom Bust looks at how climate policies relate to the global energy crunch
22 Oct, 2021 12:27
While nations across the world are pledging to move away from fossil fuels toward renewables, energy prices continue to surge. The crisis could leave tens of millions of Europeans facing a freezing cold winter, some experts say.
Boom Bust talks to Tobin Smith of Transformity Research about the ongoing power crunch and how the global economies can recover.
