Outpouring of condolences from Brandon Lee’ sister, industry figures & fans after death during shooting of Rust involving Baldwin

People reacted with shock and grief to the death of Halyna Hutchins, a director of photography at the Western flick ‘Rust’, who was killed after actor Alec Baldwin misfired his prop firearm while cameras were rolling.

Hutchins was fatally injured in New Mexico and pronounced dead at hospital while ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza was briefly taken to hospital after having been injured.

There has been an outpouring of support from people in the movie industry and fans to those affected by the Thursday tragedy.

Shannon Lee, the sister of actor Brandon Lee, who was infamously killed in a similar incident during the shooting of ‘The Crow’ in 1993, said “our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident”.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

“No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” she added in a post on the Twitter account, which she is running in her brother’s name as a tribute to his life and untimely death. “Brandon Lee” trended on the platform after the news about the incident in Sante Fe county, New Mexico broke, as people drew the obvious parallel.

Many others in the movie industry, including people who knew Hutchins personally, have been responding to her death. ‘True Blood’ actor Joe Manganiello said how lucky he was to have her as director of photography during the shooting of ‘Archenemy’, calling the late woman “an incredible talent & great person.”

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

‘Archenemy’ director Adam Egypt Mortimer said he was “infuriated” by the circumstances of Hutchins’ death. He retweeted his own 2020 thread celebrating her talent and expressing gratitude for her contribution to the production.

Here’s the thread about Halyna that I posted last year when we released the movie. I was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her. ❤️ https://t.co/FgorxuqwMv — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

James Gunn said an incident like the one that claimed Hutchins’ life was his “greatest fear” as a film director. “My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family,” he said.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins - this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

Actor Elijah Wood said the news was “absolutely horrifying and devastating”. Grimm and Arrowverse star Elizabeth Tulloch said her “heart breaks” for Hutchins and everyone touched by her death, which she called “horrific” and “likely preventable”.

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

A lot of sadness on the @cwsupermanlois set tonight. Film & television crews work so hard and their safety needs to be ensured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust crew, and everyone affected by this horrific (and likely preventable) tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0Wm5RMSiJE — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 22, 2021

The co-star of the Bill & Ted film franchise, Alex Winter, offered his deepest condolences and posted a hashtag supporting the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union of entertainment workers. Paul Scheer of ‘The League’ fame said he was “gutted” by the news and called Hutchins’ death “a crime” of negligence.

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

I’m gutted. This is beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure this can’t happen. I can’t even fathom how this is possible. So many people had to be negligent. This is a crime. Halyna was a tremendous talent. I’m sick to my stomach. https://t.co/JviMb0aupu — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) October 22, 2021

My heart aches for Ms. Halyna Hutchins family, and loved ones.This is terrifying, and utterly heartbreaking. https://t.co/11mGekM685 — Crown Vic (@VictoriaMahoney) October 22, 2021

The investigation of the incident is in its early stages and no charges were filed immediately. Baldwin was photographed in tears after visiting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office following the tragedy. Many comments came in support of the actor, who appeared as shocked by the situation as one may expect a human being to be.

“No one comes to work hoping to kill their workmate,” one sympathetic person tweeted. “What an awful thing to happen. The poor guy’s family.”

I feel sorry for #AlecBaldwin. No one comes to work hoping to kill their workmate. What an awful thing to happen. The poor guy's family. I hope all parties are getting the help they need. Just awful! pic.twitter.com/9MNAaJZjSa — Audrey 🇪🇺 #SussexSquad (@AudreyCharowa) October 22, 2021

