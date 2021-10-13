Two thirds of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 as he laps DeSantis, Pence in support – poll

Polling shows former President Donald Trump continues to hold massive support among Republicans, with a majority wanting to see him run and win a second term in 2024.

The new Morning Consult/Politico poll found 67% of Republican respondents supportive of Trump running again in 2024, something he has said he’s made a decision on, but has not confirmed what he will do. Nearly half of conservative respondents said they would vote for Trump in a presidential primary if it happened today, and only 29% are against the idea of another run.

While he continues to hold strong sway among Republicans, Trump’s support is more mixed among Independents and almost nonexistent among those who identify as Democrats. For Independents, 58% said they were against the idea of Trump reentering politics and running for president again. Some 86% of Democrats agreed. Among voters overall, 59% believe Trump should not run again.

For Republicans who do not want to see Trump run again, there still appears to be no real frontrunner to act as an alternative to the former president. Potential competitors such as Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are only polling at 26% and 20% among Republicans who do not want to see Trump run again. That support dips when taking all GOP voters into account to 13% and 12% for the two respective potential candidates.

Frequent Trump critics such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) both earned single digit support after Pence and DeSantis.

The poll, conducted among 1,999 registered voters, found other potential competitors such as his son Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem all earned 1% of support or less in the potential race.

Even some Republicans who don’t want Trump to run again still have a favorable view of him, with 82% of Republican respondents holding a favorable view of the former president, while only 17% hold an unfavorable view.

