One killed, 14 injured after ‘hellish’ shootout in bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Police were called to a bar in downtown Saint Paul in the early hours of Sunday morning, and came upon a “hellish situation,” spokesman Steve Linders told reporters. Gunshot victims stumbled onto the sidewalk outside the bar, while others lay wounded inside.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 14 people were brought to local hospitals and treated for their injuries.
Graphic video footage shared on social media purportedly shows the aftermath of the carnage. WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT.
*Trigger Warning* Video shared by bystanders shows Shooting Inside W. 7th #TruckPark Bar Kills 1, Injures Multiple in #SaintPaul#Minnesotahttps://t.co/f4rAb4nd26pic.twitter.com/uiTFTYncoF— Motivation To Hustle (@MthFresh) October 10, 2021
No arrests have been made and police say there were several shooters involved, according to preliminary information. A motive has not yet been determined.
“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness.”
The barroom slaying is Saint Paul’s 32nd homicide this year. A total of 34 murders were recorded in the city last year, equaling a record set in the city in 1992. The incident came just days after a child was shot on the city’s eastside. The juvenile victim is expected to survive, and police are currently looking for two males in connection with the shooting.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.