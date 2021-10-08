White showrunner behind ‘Dear White People’ boycotts Netflix over ‘transphobic’ Dave Chappelle special

The intricacies of identity politics were laid bare when a transgender white woman behind Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ boycotted the firm for the “dangerous transphobic content” of black comedian Dave Chappelle. Confused yet?

In his newly-released Netflix special, ‘Closer’, Dave Chappelle pokes the woke for laughs. Calling gender “a fact,” Chappelle describes Caitlin Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) winning a ‘Woman of the Year’ award as akin to Eminem winning “N***er of the Year,” among other jibes cutting into the cultural power of the LGBT crowd.

Also on rt.com Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special is brilliant, so the woke are gunning for him again with cries of transphobia and homophobia

The usual suspects are unimpressed, among them Jaclyn Moore, a transgender woman and showrunner behind Netflix’s ‘Dear White People,’ a woke ‘comedy’ series tackling racial issues.

“After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“It’s dangerous and it has real world physical violence repercussions,” Moore told Variety on Thursday. “I never loved Dave’s trans material before but this time it felt different. This is the first time I felt like, ‘Oh, people are laughing at this joke and they’re agreeing that it’s absurd to call me a woman.’”

Moore, who transitioned over the course of the last year, said that she is shocked Chappelle’s show was greenlit by Netflix, and stated that “Something needs to be done. Whether that’s removing part of this special, whether that’s amending the special in some way, I don’t know.”

As Moore used her moment in the spotlight to bash Chappelle, commenters marveled at the comedy of the situation unfolding in front of them. Many learned for the first time that the person with creative control over ‘Dear White People’ – a show criticized as “anti-white” – is in fact white. Moore explained in a tweet on Friday that over four seasons, not only did she become the show’s top writer, she was also its only white writer.

Lol, today I learned the showrunner behind ‘Dear White People’ is a white person. pic.twitter.com/yFSF1Wi3Vm — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 8, 2021

Why is the showrunner of a show called "Dear White People" a White person?Is she writing a note to herself? https://t.co/ORrtmxxjFM — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) October 8, 2021

The showrunner for Dear White People is…white? That makes no sense. Talk about taking a job that definitely should have gone to a minority… https://t.co/QKFVutzW40 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 8, 2021

Commenters mocked the social justice-minded Moore for attempting to cancel a black man, who himself mocked the white LGBT community for racism in his latest special.

The white trans show runner for the "Black" Netflix show Dear White People, Jaclyn P Moore (who blocked me on twitter, presumably because of my film #BuckBreaking) is slandering Dave Chappelle for calling out the racism in the white LGBT community.. This proves Dave's point pic.twitter.com/EGb5fGCwvD — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2021

Could anything be more #DearWhitePeople than a white woman using her platform to silence a black man? https://t.co/qZdM67uy5l — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2021

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAThe showrunner for "Dear White People", a show that is meant to speak from the perspective of black people, is a white individual, who is now boycotting a famous black man. This is PEAK SJW. https://t.co/KJ8yIDlC89 — CUSTOMER APPRECIATOR and ORDER FULFILLER (@EthanVanSciver) October 8, 2021

The show runner for "Dear White People" is literally just this huh pic.twitter.com/1RJ95ZqdsN — Xion Archaeus 💀 (@XionTheDark) October 8, 2021

Moore’s boycott more than likely won’t last long. Chappelle opened ‘Closer’ by telling his audience that this would be his “last special for a minute.” Chappelle currently has no other projects in the works for Netflix. Moore, on the other hand, told Variety that she is “developing stuff currently,” and will work with Netflix again, providing the company takes “some action.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!