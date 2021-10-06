Critics call for AT&T boycott over report telecoms giant ‘helped build’ pro-Donald Trump OAN network

A new report claims communications giant AT&T played a significant role in the creation of the controversial right-wing One America News (OAN) and provides it with almost all of its revenue.

It was executives at AT&T, the world’s largest communications company, that first came up with the idea for OAN, according to a deposition given by Robert Herring Sr., the right-wing network’s founder.

“They told us they wanted a conservative network,” he said in 2019, according to the report from Reuters. “They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [leftwing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.”

OAN launched in 2013 and found rising success during Donald Trump’s time in the White House as a network for staunch supporters. It has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and is one of multiple networks facing defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems regarding unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

The new report points to AT&T as a massive source of revenue for OAN, with 90% of the company’s revenue coming from a contract with AT&T-owned platforms, such as DirecTV, according to sworn testimony an OAN accountant gave last year. Herring reportedly admitted himself that the company’s value “would be zero” without the DirecTV deal.

AT&T owns multiple networks through its ownership of WarnerMedia, including HBO and even CNN.

AT&T spokesman Jim Greer did not comment on OAN’s revenue stream, but did tell Reuters his company offers a variety of channels “across the political spectrum” and there is no other motivation in its connection to the conservative network.

“We have always sought to provide a wide variety of content and programming that would be of interest to customers, and do not dictate or control programming on channels we carry,” he said. “Any suggestion otherwise is wrong.”

Answering to one comparison between the creation of OAN and Roger Ailes’ creation of the right-leaning Fox News, Greer called such a connection a “ridiculous claim.”

AT&T has faced a wave of criticism since the report was published on Wednesday, with many accusing the company of profiteering from and feeding partisanship.

One America News is not news, nor is it pro-America.AT&T should be ashamed of themselves for bankrolling it. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 6, 2021

Others have called for a boycott of the massive company since they have been revealed to be “the Godfather of One America News.”

Wow. So, AT&T is the Godfather of One America News?I’ll be telling all my friends & family with @ATT to leave them as a service provider. Anyone with me?https://t.co/A63iYU7TTj — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) October 6, 2021

The next time you need a cellphone, remember OANN (One America News Network) is almost entirely funded by tens of millions of dollars from @ATT — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) October 6, 2021

The phrase ‘#DefundATT’ has begun trending on Twitter as boycott calls among Trump critics and liberal pundits have grown, accusing the communications company of “funding misinformation.”

If I was AT&T I would simply make my cellular network better and not fund misinformation. #DefundATT — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 6, 2021

We need 500 people to reply to this tweet with #DefundATT.If they're going to fund misinformation networks like OANN, we're going to defund THEM. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 6, 2021

One five-year deal between AT&T and OAN was reportedly worth approximately $60 million, though the company disputed this and said they could not reveal true figures paid for airing the network’s content due to a non-disclosure agreement.

