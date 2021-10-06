WATCH: Republican senator booed by own crowd after suggesting they ‘ought to think about’ getting Covid-19 vaccine

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) was met with boos at a conservative event after he tried to promote Covid-19 vaccination to the crowd.

Speaking at a country club in Summerville, South Carolina, Graham didn’t even finish his sentence before he was met with a wave of boos and people shouting “no.”

“If you haven’t had the vaccine, you ought to think about getting it because if you’re my age…” the senator said before being cut off.

“I didn’t tell you to get it,” he added after a moment. “You ought to think about it.”

Graham was met with more protests and shouts of “no” from the crowd. He appeared to lose the crowd completely after that, saying he’s gotten the vaccine and claiming the majority of people hospitalized in the state are unvaccinated, to which someone yells, “false,” and more attendees began jeering.

The senator would go on to criticize vaccine mandates, and to compare the Covid-19 vaccines to those for measles, to which he received more pushback from the crowd, with someone calling the comparison false, and another calling the coronavirus vaccines “experimental.” Another tells Graham he is going to lose his job in days from a vaccine mandate.

Graham’s critics were quick to mock him for tensions between him and a crowd of what should be his supporters.

“The monster that he helped create,” liberal activist and actor George Takei tweeted about Graham, a senator he’s frequently criticized.

"Republicans and Trump created this problem. They own it,” pundit Christopher Reeves added.

Graham, 66, is vaccinated, but was the victim of a breakthrough case of Covid-19 over the summer. He has credited being inoculated with keeping his symptoms from being much worse.

Graham is not the only Republican to face backlash for promoting vaccines. Former President Donald Trump was met with rare boos from his own supporters in August at an Alabama rally after promoting vaccines.

