Trump is off Forbes’ top 400 richest list, elating critics...but he’s still worth billions

5 Oct, 2021 20:28
©  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Former President Donald Trump’s critics have celebrated with glee Forbes announcing the real estate mogul has fallen off their Forbes 400 list for the first time in 25 years.

Forbes made the announcement in a Tuesday article where they admitted Trump is “as wealthy as he was a year ago” when he ranked 399 on the list, but his fortune is down $600 million since the start of the pandemic. They estimate his wealth to stand at $2.5 billion, which is $400 million off from making the list cutoff. 

Trump’s heavy investments in “big city properties” is what the report partly chalks his pandemic troubles up to, as strict regulations and shutdowns have caused setbacks in businesses such as hotels and clubs. 

Trump’s financial position, however, should not be much of a surprise as he’s been falling down Forbes’ list for years now, ever since he turned his attention from his media and real estate business dealings to politics. 

A refusal to divest his assets when he won the presidency is also behind Trump’s fall on the list. Trump stated he was keeping his assets in place and could run his companies simultaneously while being president days before taking office.

“I could actually run my business and run government at the same time,” he said at the time. “I don’t like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to. I would be the only one that would be able to do that.”

Despite the actual decrease being a relative drop in the bucket and the news being seemingly inevitable after years of Trump’s worth shrinking, his most vocal critics were quick to celebrate the Forbes announcement, with some activists even claiming he is “going broke.”

Notwithstanding being out of office for months now and not having access to his usual Twitter outlet, Trump has kept his focus on politics. While he has not confirmed another 2024 presidential run, he said he made a decision and continued to put out political statements, make endorsements, and attend rallies.

