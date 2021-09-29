Virginia gubernatorial debate crashed by third-party candidate blasting ‘racist & sexist’ censorship of campaign (VIDEOS)

A debate between gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin was interrupted after third-party nominee Princess Blanding interrupted and derailed the event, blasting the “racist” treatment of her campaign.

Democrat McAuliffe was finishing answering a question from MSNBC host and debate moderator Chuck Todd when a woman in the audience could be heard saying, “As governor, I will defund the police,” and questioning why she was not allowed on stage.

Blanding, of the Liberation Party, then essentially swiped control of the event from Todd, continuing to speak while the MSNBC host could only offer an “alright” here and there, at one point calling for “security.” After approximately 60 seconds, Todd gave up and threw the night’s event to a commercial break.

Dramatic moment at #VAGOV debate as progressive third-party candidate screams about not being allowed on stage. Debate derailed for several minutes. “You are not gonna win Terry,” - Princess Blanding, a candidate with the Liberation Party pic.twitter.com/MXdAL9meSO — Eva McKend (@evamckend) September 28, 2021

Blanding warned McAuliffe he “will not win” and accused the state of engaging in “voter suppression” by keeping independent candidates like herself from debating.

Like other third-party candidates in both state and federal elections, Blanding’s campaign has faced an uphill battle. Third-party candidates are rarely given the opportunity to debate, even in local elections, with critics often arguing they simply do not have enough support to win, while supporters say it's impossible to garner support without being visible in the debates.

Also on rt.com CNN's Stelter roasted by Glenn Greenwald & others for heralding himself as part of ‘reality-based media’

“I just made it clear that I am a candidate, to let Virginians know that their censorship of my candidacy is racist. It is very sexist. It is very oppressive,” Blanding told the media outside the event, following her interruption.

Blanding was not allowed to debate despite being on the ballot. The goal, the candidate argued, is to keep Virginians from knowing who she is “so they feel that they have to choose between the lesser of two evils.”

She went on to blast the “two rich white men” being invited to debate, while a black female candidate is left out of the mix.

More from @PrinBlandingVA who stormed the debate, derailing it for several minutes and demand she have a spot on the stage. She’s particularly mad at Democrats and a system she characterizes as making people chose between the “lesser of two evils.”#VAGovpic.twitter.com/DTgk75MbH4 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) September 28, 2021

Other third-party candidates, including Libertarians like Ron Paul and Gary Johnson, have argued in the past that the two major parties work to suppress choice in elections, creating ballot issues and changing the rules around who qualifies for debates, which often leaves third-party candidates with little attention from the media and the public at large.

While Blanding found some criticism on social media after her clip went viral, she also received plenty of support from critics of the political “duopoly” that Blanding has so vocally criticized.

Let’s go, @PrinBlandingVA! It’s long past time to end the corrupt duopoly and that will never happen until we have open debates. If these two corporate parties are so confident in their positions then they should have no problem allowing third parties to debate. https://t.co/nudYYXuF84 — Ryan Knight ☭ (@ProudSocialist) September 29, 2021

NBC deciding to cut to commercial when Princess Blanding interrupted was... a choice. Much like their decision not to have her on the stage to begin with. — Jakob Cordes (@JakobBCordes) September 29, 2021

Tuesday’s event was the second and final gubernatorial debate for Virginia’s two major candidates. Voting will take place in November.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!