‘Suckup ‘21 tour’: Lindsey Graham wants Trump to run in 2024 days after former president blasts him & strongly hints at comeback

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has said he wants Donald Trump to run for president again, despite the man criticizing him only days before with regard to the 2020 election.

“I don’t think Trump is listening... He might be,” Graham told a crowd of conservatives attending the second day of the Michigan Republican Party’s leadership conference in Mackinac Island, Michigan. “I hope President Trump runs again.”

Graham’s seeming endorsement surprised many, as it came only days after the former president criticized the South Carolina Republican for not supporting him more during the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to claim was fraudulent – despite there being no official proof of widespread fraud.

Trump’s Graham statement dropped shortly after a Washington Post report revealed some details from the book ‘Peril’ by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, including claims that both Graham and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) personally vetted Trump’s fraud claims and were “unpersuaded” to object to the results.

Also on rt.com ‘You can’t win that one’: Trump suggests Fauci was UNFIREABLE, claims he did ‘opposite’ of what Covid adviser said

“Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators – two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona – are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest election hoax in history. A total con job,” Trump wrote in his Wednesday statement.

Graham’s relationship with Trump has certainly had its ups and downs – something the senator joked about over the weekend.

“People ask me, ‘What happened with you and Trump?’” the senator said. “I say, ‘We found common ground.’ I’ve come to like him and he likes him too.”

Graham went on to recommend Trump “turn it down a notch,” but said, “there’s magic there,” citing Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US-Mexico border, and his appointment of multiple conservative judges to the Supreme Court as his most significant accomplishments.

Graham going out of his way to compliment a man who criticized him only days before solidified the views of many on social media who believe Trump is more than likely running in 2024 – an idea he’s teased numerous times, though not directly addressed.

the Lindsey Graham Suckup ‘21 tour https://t.co/YDRcjTxNJ8 — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) September 26, 2021

Lindsey Graham hopes Trump runs again in a ‘Thank you, Sir, may I have another?’ kind of way.(Hat tip to @markcovino for reminding me of this scene.) — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 26, 2021

The senator’s positive words about his sometimes contentious relationship with the former president was also enough ammunition for critics to pile on the South Carolina Republican, dubbing him “beyond pathetic” for not taking a more anti-Trump stance.

Oh come on Lindsay this is beyond pathetic nowGraham says he hopes that Trump runs again https://t.co/HAOo3cCrAu — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) September 26, 2021

A reminder that Donald Trump knows where Lindsey Graham hid the bodies. pic.twitter.com/jv5HKpfH5K — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) September 26, 2021

Lindsey Graham has posters of Donald Trump hanging in his bedroom. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 26, 2021

In an interview this week, Trump seemed to all but confirm his intention to run in 2024. When he was asked what would prevent him from seeking office again, he replied, “Well… I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!