 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Suckup ‘21 tour’: Lindsey Graham wants Trump to run in 2024 days after former president blasts him & strongly hints at comeback

26 Sep, 2021 18:22
Get short URL
‘Suckup ‘21 tour’: Lindsey Graham wants Trump to run in 2024 days after former president blasts him & strongly hints at comeback
Lindsey Graham speaking at Varied Industries Building in Des Moines, Iowa ©  Flickr (Gage Skidmore)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has said he wants Donald Trump to run for president again, despite the man criticizing him only days before with regard to the 2020 election.

“I don’t think Trump is listening... He might be,” Graham told a crowd of conservatives attending the second day of the Michigan Republican Party’s leadership conference in Mackinac Island, Michigan. “I hope President Trump runs again.”

Graham’s seeming endorsement surprised many, as it came only days after the former president criticized the South Carolina Republican for not supporting him more during the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to claim was fraudulent – despite there being no official proof of widespread fraud. 

Trump’s Graham statement dropped shortly after a Washington Post report revealed some details from the book ‘Peril’ by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, including claims that both Graham and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) personally vetted Trump’s fraud claims and were “unpersuaded” to object to the results. 

Also on rt.com ‘You can’t win that one’: Trump suggests Fauci was UNFIREABLE, claims he did ‘opposite’ of what Covid adviser said

“Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators – two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona – are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest election hoax in history. A total con job,” Trump wrote in his Wednesday statement. 

Graham’s relationship with Trump has certainly had its ups and downs – something the senator joked about over the weekend. 

“People ask me, ‘What happened with you and Trump?’” the senator said. “I say, ‘We found common ground.’ I’ve come to like him and he likes him too.”

Graham went on to recommend Trump “turn it down a notch,” but said, “there’s magic there,” citing Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US-Mexico border, and his appointment of multiple conservative judges to the Supreme Court as his most significant accomplishments. 

Graham going out of his way to compliment a man who criticized him only days before solidified the views of many on social media who believe Trump is more than likely running in 2024 – an idea he’s teased numerous times, though not directly addressed.

The senator’s positive words about his sometimes contentious relationship with the former president was also enough ammunition for critics to pile on the South Carolina Republican, dubbing him “beyond pathetic” for not taking a more anti-Trump stance. 

In an interview this week, Trump seemed to all but confirm his intention to run in 2024. When he was asked what would prevent him from seeking office again, he replied, “Well… I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies